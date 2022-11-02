Council possessed by full agenda tonight

Two evenings removed from Halloween, the Dillon City Council tonight will revisit some of its old haunts—issues whose resolutions ghosted the city’s legislative body when it previously attempted to deal with them.

The city council tonight will also take on some of the new challenges facing the City of Dillon as it moves toward the end of a particularly challenging year.

During the report of its Judiciary Committee in the later stages of tonight’s meeting, the council will bring back in issue that bedeviled the city through the later stages 2021—the rewrite of the city’s “Nuisance Ordinance.”

The council tonight will also consider some revisions to the Title 15—Buildings & Construction section of city code to address concerns that came up earlier this year when Beaverhead County sought to add a Liquefied Petroleum Gas bulk storage tank on its property in the city.

“Having this proposed auxiliary power system in place would assure that all emergency services would remain intact during most manmade or natural disasters,” wrote Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft this summer in a letter to the city on the matter.

That effort got shunted into the council’s Judiciary Committee after what the county was requesting a storage tank larger than what was allowed in city code.

At its most recent meeting, that committee approved a resolution to allow for that sort of tank with the 1,000-gallon capacity sought by the county.

The City Hall Committee report tonight will include the council’s consideration of that committee’s recommendation for the city to replace the roof of the city shop.

Shortly before the scheduled end of tonight’s meeting, the council is set to take up a recommendation from its Water & Sewer Committee to seek matching funds from the county to help pay for Phase 1 of a proposed project to double the number of sludge drying beds at the city’s wastewater treatment plant to 8—a project that would cost $557,830, according to an estimate provided by WWC Engineering.

The council tonight will discuss and vote upon whether the city should approach the county for $278,000 in matching funds to cover the approximately $557,830 estimated to pay for Phase 1 of the project, with the difference covered by monies from the city’s sewer reserve fund.

Phase 2 would double the number of drying beds again, to 16, with an estimated cost just short of $1,350,000, increasing the project’s total tab to approximately $1.9 million. During the Mayor’s Report set for just after the start of tonight’s 7 p.m. meeting, the city council will also try to wrap up another multi-year issue through discussion and approval of an agreement between the city and a longtime city resident.

Crafted by former City Attorney Marta Farmer and an attorney representing Jim & Laurel Hagenbarth, the agreement would lease a small bit of land on the east side of the city for a small annual fee to the Hagenbarths, who have lived on a property adjacent to the land for many years.

Members of the Beaverhead Trails Coalition last year urged the city not to lease the land, saying their group had identified it as a potential key piece linking trails in the city.

Later in the Mayor’s Report, McGinley will ask the city council to okay his appointment of a new member to the city’s Library Board.

“I am a resident of Dillon and frequent visitor to the library,” wrote E. Jeanne Bennetts in a recent letter of application to the city for the open volunteer position.

The retired RN cites previous stints on boards for the Montana Nurses Association and the St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation in Helena, and the Monroe Public Library Board of Directors in Washington state in her application letter.

During the report of its Zoning Commission, the city council will be asked to agree to the annexation and zoning of the Swenson Property and the Blacktail Solar Homes subdivision planned for it.

Public hearings on the pair of matters held last month drew no comments from members of the public and consisted of little more than McGinley opening and closing the hearings.

The council tonight will also get updates on the work of City Treasurer Karen Kipp, Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez, City Attorney Sky Jones, Fire Chief BJ Klose and City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, City Judge Kaylan Minor.

Members of the city’s Tree Board, Planning Board, Zoning Commission, and Planning Board are also scheduled to offer updates to the council on the recent work of their groups.

Reports from the six city council committees not already mentioned in this story—Health & Welfare, Finance, Fire & Order, Cemetery, Street & Alley, and Parks—will also be presented to the council this evening.

Tonight’s meeting will conclude with a period of public comment during which members of the public or city government can offer comments on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city.”

Members of the public and city government can also offer Input within the discussion periods on agenda items during the rest of the meeting, after being recognized by the mayor.

The Dillon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, Nov. 3, in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

For a copy of the agenda for tonight’s city council meeting or the meeting packet, stop by city hall or go online to www. dillonmt.org