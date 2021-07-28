Council OKs street maintenance drop

The Dillon City Council approved of a sharp decrease in what city property owners will have to pay this fiscal year in street maintenance fees during its meeting last week, when one councilperson wondered if the city should keep the fee near where it was for last fiscal year.

“Street maintenance ain’t going up this year,” noted Councilperson Raymond Graham at the July 21 city council meeting of the nearly $85,000 decline in what the city is projected to charge property owners this fiscal year to maintain and improve city streets—a figure that had sharply increased the previous fiscal year.

“Actually, this year it’s going down,” said Mayor Mike Klakken of the reduction in the street maintenance fee from FY 2020–21’s $447,310 to $353,000 for FY 2021–22.

Near the end of its meeting last week, the council approved of that reduction with its unanimous endorsement of the resolution containing it—but also heard some questions about what the resolution did not contain—and what it maybe should contain—from one of its members.

“Where is the repaving of Reeder Street? Where in the budget or in this resolution,” wondered Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke.

“This here is just a resolution to take street maintenance money, or to assess it to the people of Dillon. In the street maintenance, I am not having any work for asphalt,” responded Klakken.

“The asphalt is going to come out of the new gas tax. Once a year, around April–May–June time frame, you can put a request into the state,” said Klakken of proposals to the state on the spending of monies due the city as its portion of funds gleaned from the state’s newer gas tax.

“The last few years, it’s been about $92,000 and some change on that. That will give us the money to pave some streets, like Reeder,” said Klakken, who last year put forth the repaving of sections of Sebree and Bannack streets with new gas tax funds.

“Those two paving jobs—that was about $60,000. But I know asphalt went up, because the cost of oil went up,” said Klakken of expected paving cost increases.

“I would not be surprised that instead of $60,000, to pave Reeder it’s going to be $70,000 or $80,000—so it’s going to pretty much suck up the new gas tax,” estimated Klakken.

“But wouldn’t it behoove our community, instead of cutting this assessment, keeping it at the same level and paving the street that’s right in front of the ambulance barn,” countered O’Rourke, referring to the street maintenance assessment reduction the council approved at the meeting.

“We are going to pave it,” vowed Klakken of a project that will not likely come off until next summer.

“Even though I am not going to be mayor, whoever is the new mayor I will try to remind them—put it down in a book or something that around the April–May–June timeframe— it’s supposed to be April, but the state is never speedy—you can then put in an application to get the money,” said Klakken, who is set to leave office at the end of his current term, set to expire Dec. 31.

“So, next year, this same fiscal year,” added Klakken “I put the money in the new gas tax, and it’s in that to be paved,” said Klakken of the preliminary budget he put before the coun cil, which will vote on whether to accept it at its next meeting in August.

“I have $92,000 or so in revenue, and I have all that set aside to pave a block. It didn’t’ say Reeder, it just said ‘pave’ but that’s the one we’d be shooting for if I was mayor,” said Klakken, who is nearing the end of his second, four-year term as mayor.

“I could put that on street maintenance,” stated Klakken of a move that would essentially keep the street maintenance fee at the same level where it stood last fiscal year.

“But the $353,000, you’re going to have to put it up again to $430,000 or $440,000 again to assess.”