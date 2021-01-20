Council meets tonight to book appointments

The Dillon City Council’s appointment book overflows with appointments and re-appointments to consider at its meeting tonight.

Shortly after the scheduled 7 p.m. start of its second meeting of 2021, the city council is set to discuss and vote upon four appointments and three re-appointments put before it during the report of Mayor Mike Klakken, in addition to several other items on the meeting’s agenda.

The council will be asked to consent to Klakken’s re-appointment of Russ Schwandt as a city representative on the County-City Health Board.

Schwandt has occupied a city seat on that board for several years, including 2020, when the health board became immersed in trying to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic—and numerous controversies related to its work, some generated by Klakken, who also represents the city as a member of the board.

The council tonight will also vote on whether to reappoint another one of its own—Raymond Graham—as a council representative on the city’s Zoning Commission.

Graham originally gained appointment to the Zoning Commission in June 2015 from Mayor Mike Klakken, and subsequent council approval.

The Zoning Commission’s most adamant critic in the years prior to that, Graham convinced the commission the previous month to concede to his long-running contention that that the extensive zoning overhaul enacted by the city in January 2013 needed to be revisited because it failed to follow all the legal steps necessary for implementation.

Graham was forced to vacate his spot on the Zoning Commission after gaining a seat on the Dillon City Council in February 2018, due to the Zoning Commission seats reserved for city councilpersons already being occupied.

But he regained a spot on the Zoning Commission when one of those councilpersons left it. His term on the Zoning Commission ended at the end of 2020, but he could gain another two-year stint on it with the council’s consent of the mayor’s appointment to it tonight.

The council tonight will also be asked to consent to Klakken’s reappointment Bill Shafer to the city’s Planning Board. Shafer currently ranks as the second-longest-serving member on the Dillon City Council.

The four appointments on the agenda for tonight’s meeting all involve non-councilpersons.

The city council will consider the appointment of both Ainsley Shipman and her mother, Kathy Shipman, to the city’s Tree Board.

The appointment of Michelle Cohen as a citizen member of the city’s Ad Hoc Community Affairs Committee will also be up before the council this evening, as will the appointment to that Committee of Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture Executive Director Rebecca Jones.

Later in the Mayor’s Report, the council will be asked to endorse the city’s annual Transportation Coordination Plan for the City Bus.

Shortly before the planned end of tonight’s city council meeting, a pair of four-figure purchases recommended by the council’s Water & Sewer Committee will be up for approval or dismissal by the council.

The purchase from A+ Electric of a $4,050 blower motor for the city’s wastewater treatment plant will be discussed and voted on by the council, as will be the recommended to authorize up to $1,200 for the purchase of two radios and 1,000 feet of cable from the city’s West Reservoir to its Well #2.

The council tonight will also get reports from its eight other committees—City Hall, Fire & Order, Parks, Street & Alley, Judiciary, Cemetery, Health & Welfare, and Finance.

The agenda for tonight’s meeting also includes reports from City Treasurer Karen Kipp, Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, City Judge Kaylan Minor, City Attorney Jim Dolan, Fire Chief BJ Klose and Police Chief Don Guiberson.

The council tonight is also scheduled to hear reports from representatives of the city’s Planning Board, Tree Board, Zoning Commission, Library Board, and Board of Adjustments.

The discussion phases of agenda items of tonight’s meeting will afford the chance for members of the public to offer comments on the subject being discussed after being recognized by the mayor.

“Items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city” may be commented upon during the public comment period set for the end of tonight’s meeting.

The Dillon City Council will meet today, Wednesday, Jan. 20, starting at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

The city asks that meeting attendees wear face coverings and observe safe social distancing.

People can also observe and participate in tonight’s Dillon City Council meeting remotely via Zoom with the meeting ID of 770-316-6528 (passcode 4245), or at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528.

Copies of the meeting packet with the agenda can be gained by going to Dillon City Hall, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon, or by visiting www.dillonmt.org and clicking on the Agendas and Minutes tab on the left side of the homepage.

For more information, call City Hall at 683-4245.