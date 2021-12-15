Council holds last 2021 meeting tonight

The Dillon City Council will continue easing toward the end of the year and the end of the tenure of the current city administration when it meets tonight.

Convening under an agenda even sparser than the series of relatively light workouts its engaged at its recent meetings, the city council will start tonight’s get-toghther at 7 p.m. after a pair of public hearings (see story on page 3)

Tonight’s council meeting looks set to cover little more than the basics of reports from city administrators (Fire Chief BJ Klose, City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, Treasurer Karen Kipp, Police Chief Don Guiberson, City Attorney Jim Dolan and City Judge Kaylan Minor) as well as representatives from city boards and commissions (Library, Tree, Zoning, Planning). Only the Tree Board will present minutes of one of its recent meeting for council perusal and approval. Updates will also be offered by representatives of the city council’s 10 committees. But just the Health & Welfare Committee will offer up minutes from one of its recent get togethers, so the reports from the other council committees— Parks, Fire & Order, Judiciary, Water & Sewer, Finance, Streets & Alleys, Cemetery, ARPA, City Hall—may consist of little more than proclamations of “No report.”

Mike Klakken will present his last Mayor’s Report of his eight years shortly after the start of tonight’s 7 p.m. council meeting. That report will include a review of a letter from Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson, urging the city to recognize Police Officer Ian Ternes for his five years of service to the city.

“Officer Ternes encompasses the meaning of ‘true public servant,’” wrote Guiberson.

“He is the type of officer who people often reminisce about when thinking of the old ‘community policeman.’ He is always willing to help and truly cares about the people he serves. He is friendly, approachable and empathetic,” added Guiberson of Ternes, who got confirmed by the council as a full-time police officer in December 2016.

The Anaconda native’s confirmation came less than two weeks before the retirement of former Dillon Police Chief Paul Craft, who came out of retirement a few years later to become Beaverhead County

Sheriff.

Ternes first came to Dillon in the 2000s to attend the University of Montana Western, where he went on to earn a degree in wildlife biology.

Originally hoping to become a game warden, Ternes took on the challenge of helping manage some of the wilder area human life in captivity when he got hired as a detention officer for Beaverhead County in 2012.

The son of a correctional trainer for the State of Montana, Ternes gained appointment as a Dillon police officer in 2016 in a move unanimously endorsed by the city council, which tonight will hear from the police chief about how well that decision has worked out for the city.

“As a supervisor, I am truly blessed to have him in our department, as I am never concerned about how he treats people,” wrote Guiberson, who got promoted from assistant police chief to police chief shortly after Ternes’ appointment as an officer.

“Dillon is lucky to have Officer Ternes looking out for them,” added Guiberson, who is presenting Ternes with a special pin to commemorate his halfdecade on the local police force.

As is the norm, a period of public comment on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city” is scheduled to conclude tonight’s Dillon City Council meeting.

Input can be offered during the rest of the meeting by members of the public during the discussion periods on agenda items after they are recognized by Klakken, at what will be his last regularly scheduled council meeting as mayor.

People can attend tonight’s city council meeting in person, but are requested to wear face coverings and respect social distancing guidelines.

The meeting can also be attended remotely, via Zoom, through the meeting ID of 770-316-6528 (passcode 4245), or at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528.

The Dillon City Council will convene for its last regularly scheduled meeting of the year today, Wednesday, Dec. 15, starting at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 683-4245. For a copy of tonight’s meeting agenda and packet, go to the city’s website at http://www.dillonmt. org and click on the Agendas and Minutes tab in the column on the left side of the homepage.