Council gets project update tonight

The Dillon City Council will get the latest on a big, ongoing city project during its 7 p.m. meeting today, Wednesday, Feb. 16.

DOWL Engineering’s Kevin Johnson, project manager for the city’s multi-year, multimillion-dollar waterline replacement project started last summer, will offer the city council an update on the project’s progress, which got stalled by an unexpected obstacle shortly before he made his last report to the council two weeks ago.

“They did hit something underneath the river,” Johnson told the city council on Feb. 2 of stalled efforts to jack and bore beneath the Beaverhead River to create a path for the waterline.

“Right now, they’ve had to pull out some equipment, make some provisions to basically retool and try to pound the casing through whatever rock they’ve encountered there. It’s an auger that’s in there now and it’s held back from the end of the casing as they stuff it through so that the water doesn’t just come right down the end of the casing,” said Johnson of a whatdoneit mystery deep beneath the ground and the river.

“The auger has found something that it’s not able to pass down the end of the casing, so they’re going to pull it back, try to pound the casing through for a while…to try to get through whatever obstruction they’ve found,” continued Johson of the latest challenges facing the Water Improvement Project that is replacing deteriorating cast iron city water pipes around a century old with 5,500 linear feet of new water main transmission lines, some of which will cross the Beaverhead River just west of town, and 7,000 linear feet of existing, aging water mains inside the city.

The city council tonight will also hear from Scott Wade, of AirGrids, on that company’s Beaverhead County Fiber Plan Proposal and Cost Estimate.

The council is also scheduled to review a $1,750 estimate for a boiler repair by Premier Plumbing.

The council tonight is also set to get updates from City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, Treasurer Karen Kipp, Police Chief Don Guiberson, Fire Chief BJ Klose, City Attorney Marta Farmer and City Judge Kaylan Minor.

Representatives from city’s Tree Board, Library Board, Planning Board and Zoning Commission may also provide updates.

Reports are also scheduled from representatives of the city council’s ten committees—Judiciary, Health & Welfare, Parks, Fire & Order, ARPA, Water & Sewer, City Hall, Streets & Alleys, Cemetery, and Finance.

The meeting will wrap up with a period of public comment on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city.”

Members of the public in attendance can also offer input during the rest of the meeting during the discussion periods on agenda items after they are recognized by Mayor John McGinley.

People can attend tonight’s city council meeting in person (but are asked to wear a face covering and respect social distancing) or remotely, via Zoom, with meeting ID of 770-316-6528 (passcode 4245), or at https// zoom.us/j/7703166528.

The Dillon City Council will meet today, Wednesday, Feb. 16, starting at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon. For more information, call 683-4245.

To obtain a copy of the meeting packet, go online to dillonmt. org and click on the Agendas and Minutes tab in the lefthand column of the homepage.