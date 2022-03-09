Council delays $300k vote on delayed water project cost bump

The Dillon City Council got a presentation last week providing further information on the latest on the city’s ongoing, overdue multi-year, multimillion dollar waterline replacement project from the engineer overseeing that project.

At the end of which, the city council decided that it would wait until it got more information— before deciding whether to approve a proposed amendment to add nearly $300,000 to the fee being paid to that engineer.

“So, we’ve been basically updated on the project here. I don’t know that we need to accept this at this time, until the Water & Sewer Committee gets a messaging on it, at least reviewing it,” concluded City Council President Don Hand after the completion the approximately 10-minute presentation to the council at its March 2 meeting by DOWL engineer Kevin Johnson on a proposed amendment to add $299,597.50 to the fee the city is paying DOWL to oversee the waterline replacement project.

“When I’m looking at the compensation and your amendment, the amendment is $299,000; and I went through that and I see that, I see where that is coming from. But when I add that to the original compensation, I get something close to…$580,000,” City Councilperson Dr. George Johnston asked on March 2 of the DOWL engineer Johnson, who had given the council an approximately 20-minute presentation on the waterline project at its previous meeting, on Feb. 16.

“But then in this paragraph below the compensation on page 2, you said this won’t exceed $888,000,” added Dr. Johnston, a longtime local dentist and first-term Ward 4 councilperson.

“I just pulled up Amendment #1, and the total on that one is $588,000. So, we’re adding $299,000 to the $588,000,” answered the DOWL engineer.

“The $588,000 was all the engineering services--from preliminary design, final design, bidding, and then adding $72,000 for the Idaho Street reconstruction.”

The added engineering costs coincide with additional time the engineer said he will have to spend supervising the additional time needed this year to complete the waterline project originally scheduled to wrap up last year.

The Waterline Replacement Project is in the process of replacing thousands around 7,000 feet of the city’s aging, decaying, cast-iron waterlines, including portions running under the Beaverhead River, Interstate 15 and numerous city street blocks—some in the downtown business district.

“We’ve estimated they’ve got like four months of work to do, out here on the water system distribution replacements as well as the Idaho Street reconstruction,” Johnson advised the council of the waterline project crews during the Feb. 16 city council meeting.

“So, we’re expecting that April, May, June, July. Multiple crews need to be in the works to meet that schedule.”

The project’s start got delayed last year, from its originally intended start time of May 1 to July 26, in part, due to the its main contratctor’s inability to find enough workers to fill multiple crews last summer during peak construction period and pandemic personnel challenges.

Other problems pushed the project timeline back earlier in the year, with pandemic supply chain issues and spiked demand related to a plague of burst pipes in Texas during a deep freeze in February 2021 that squeezed the availability of certain plumbing parts needed for the project.

Others in the city are looking to add their proverbial two cents worth on the $4.4 million that could cost their bottom lines.

“I’m concerned as well as a business owner,” Cory Birkenbuel told the city council at its Feb. 16 meeting after DOWL’s Johnson advised the council that night that the waterline replacement project would restart in April following its long shutdown for winter.

“April to July is my busiest time,” said Birkenbuel, owner of Birkenbuel Brands on Idaho Street in downtown Dillon.

“We go into August, I’m out of business.”

Workers will try to get the project in and out of downtown Idaho Street as quickly as possible, said the engineer, though Johnson admitted that the hoped-for April re-start could prove overly optimistic.

“As far as the re-start, I already mentioned, we’re hoping they’re in here pretty close to April. I’m looking at four months, trying to be done as soon as we can—end of the summer tourist season here, end of July, so that would require starting pretty close to April 1,” Johnson advised the city council last month.

“April in Montana, that could be below zero and four feet of wet, sloppy snow on the ground,” the engineer said to the council in February.

“But that’s the hope. The real driver of that as far as a tentative time to start is really looking at the temperatures, because the first thing they’ll be doing is setting out temporary water so they can take the existing mains out of service to replace them,” said Johnson.

“It can be close to freezing, but it can’t be very far below freezing to be running temporary water above ground while they’re doing the project, so that’s really the bigger driver. We can have all kinds of weather. We may end up having to take weeks off for whatever,” conceded the engineer.

“But we’re hoping they’re out of the gate and up and running close to the first week of April.”

The Dillon City Council’s Water & Sewer Committee met yesterday, Tuesday, March 8, to further review the additional payment requested by Johnson for additional engineering work on the waterline replacement project. Any recommendation coming of the committee in regards to the proposed pay amendment would have to be approved by the full city council, which is next scheduled to meet next Wednesday, March 16, at 7 p.m.