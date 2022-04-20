Council debates city judge issue

Emotions ran high, deep, wide, long and almost out the door at this month’s first Dillon City Council meeting.During the three-hour-plus get-together on April 6, the city bid a fond, teary farewell to Police Chief Don Guiberson (see story on page 1) and grappled with how to deal with a temporary leave of absence for City Judge Kaylan Minor while she serves four months in the National Guard.The city council ultimately, unanimously approved to have Jim Valach serve on the city bench in Minor’s absence, as Minor had requested.But the matter proved hardly the open-and-shut case some suggested it was,