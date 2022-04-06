Council to consider judge situation tonight

The Dillon City Council tonight will consider the appointment of an acting city judge, along with other matters.During the Mayor’s Report scheduled for shortly after the start of its 7 p.m. meeting, the council will review a request by City Judge Kaylan Minor for the city to appoint an acting city judge to serve in her place for the next four months.“I am requesting that the city appoint Mr. James Valach as acting judge from April 10, 2022 to Aug. 10, 2022, subject to the right of the elected official to be restored to the office upon returning from the ...