Corvallis edges BCHS netters

The Dillon Lady Beavers entered Saturday’s conference match at Dillon with Corvallis on an undfeated 3-0 run through the early conference season. Corvallis, the long-time league power, came in unbeaten. It took five games before Corvallis emerged the winner.

“I was very proud of the girls and it was a great game,” said Dillon coach Charelle Hinkey. “From what I’ve heard, it was the first time in six years Dillon has taken one at the minimum, but at leasat two sets from Corvallis, so it was real encouraging to see.”

Hinkey felt her teams selfconfidence lagged at critical times.

“We have to believe in ourselves,” said Hinkey. “I think we are lacking in that department a little bit and I hope they see how good a team they are.”

Corvallis won the first game before Dillon rallied for a 2-1 lead. The Blue Devils completed a comeback with two wins for the 3-2 victory.

Earlier in the week, Dillon traveled to Stevensville and won, 3-1. The Corvallis team observed the match.