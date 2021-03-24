Coronavirus variant case detected in Beaverhead County

Beaverhead County is one of 11 counties in the state of Montana that has at least one COVID-positive case considered a “variant of concern” by the CDC.

Coronavirus variants are mutations of the original virus, and multiple variants have been found in the United States overall, according to the CDC. In Montana, variants from California, New York and the United Kingdom have been detected. Counties with at least one variant include Beaverhead, Cascade, Gallatin, Glacier, Hill, Jefferson, Madison, Phillips, Roosevelt, Silver Bow and Valley counties. The specific variants are listed in a new report on the Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) website.

The single case in Beaverhead County is the California variant, B.1.427. Current research suggests this and other variants in the state may be more contagious.

Vaccination counts statewide continued to grow. As of Tuesday, the state tallied 160,114 total residents fully immunized, out of 411,977 total doses of vaccine administered. In Beaverhead County, 1,519 residents were fully immunized out of 4,111 doses administered, as of Monday.

The county added five new cases to its COVID count over the past week. As of Tuesday, the county had seven active cases and 883 total cases tallied. The new cases were listed in individuals in the 0-9, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39 and 40-49 age ranges.

Montana recorded 103,452 total cases and 1,419 deaths as of Tuesday; an increase of 1,108 cases and 23 deaths over the past week.

Nationally, there have been more than 29.7 million COVID-19 cases and over 540,500 deaths reported as of Tuesday, according to the CDC.