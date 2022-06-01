Cornell Park improvements through FWP on tap

Cornell Park will receive updated vault toilets and improved boat ramps, once Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks takes over ownership.

The Beaverhead County Commissioners unanimously approved the preliminary plat of the Cornell Park minor subdivision May 23. Planner Rob Macioroski said the plat is close to finalization and will likely be ready for commission approval soon.

The subdivision creates two new lots from a larger nine-acre parcel, currently owned by the Beaverhead Trails Coalition. The park is roughly a mile away from the Beaverhead County Courthouse, and is located where Ten Mile Road changes to West Park Street in Dillon.

Beaverhead Trails Coalition President Dr. Dan Downey told the commissioners the property and adjacent land were gifted to the trails group, to beautify the park and ensure public access continues. BTC has put fencing around trees to keep them safe from beavers, trimmed trees and removed dead limbs, had old stumps removed, and is working with FWP staff to restore the stream bank. One of the two parcels will have its ownership transferred to FWP once the subdivision is finalized.

Macioroski said the existing boat ramp is pretty steep, and that will be moved and changed to be more accessible. The vault toilets are in need of a big upgrade as well, and a septic permit has already been issued for the work. He added FWP is also doing improvements for the fishing access site below Pipe Organ.

Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley asked BTC and FWP representatives if they would be interested in redoing the section of West Park Street/Ten Mile Road there to tie into the trails and bike path. McGinley noted a path there could con nect the “High Trails” system west of town with the YMCA trails and complete that link.

Commissioner Tom Rice suggested a bridge of some kind that could improve the line-of-sight for traffic and bicyclists and pedestrians.

FWP Fishing Access Site Manager Jay Pape said that is a good idea if it can be done, and he would run the suggestion up the chain of command at the agency.

“It’s going to be a great thing for Dillon,” Downey added. “It’s just a win-win situation, I can’t really think of a better project for our community.”