Contested election set for Fox Run road board

Fox Run special district residents will have five candidates to choose from to fill three open board seats this May. And a fourth seat to fill an unexpired term has two candidates for voters to choose from.

Incumbents Fred Chouinard, Gerald Penn Jr. and Russ Richardson are seeking re-election, alongside challengers Cornie Hudson and Darrell Turner. The top three vote getters will take the seats, which are four-year terms on the board.

Incumbent Mary Rouse is running to fill the last two years of former board member Jill Gannon-Nagle’s term. Rouse was appointed to the post by the Beaverhead County Commissioners after Gannon-Nagle’s resignation. Resident Michael Woodard is also seeking that position.

The special district is charged with putting a hard surface road on existing dirt roads in the subdivision. Property owners in the subdivision previously voted for the creation of the board and authorized up to $200,000 to pay for the work. The expense will be assessed on their property tax bills.

Other special districts in the county with open positions include Barrett Hospital; East Bench Irrigation; Fire Districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5; Jackson Water and Sewer; Red Rock Water and Sewer; and Wisdom Water and Sewer. None of those districts has more candidates than open spaces, so the Beaverhead County Commissioners can declare they are “elected by acclamation.” Interested parties can be appointed to empty positions by the commissioners.

The special district and school district elections are May 3. Candidates and issues for school districts must file with the Beaverhead County Clerk and Recorder by March 24. Candidates for the June 7 primary

Candidates for the June 7 primary election must file their required forms by March 14. Write-in candidates must file by April 4 for the primary, and by Sept. 6 for the general election in November.

Forms can be picked up at the Clerk and Recorder’s Office in the Beaverhead County Courthouse, 2 S. Pacific St. #3 in Dillon.

For more information, visit https:// beaverheadcounty.org/departments/ election-office-new, drop by the office, called 406-683-3720 or email sreynolds@beaverheadcounty.org.