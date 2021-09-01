Containment grows on county wildfires

Firefighters have made significant progress on containing Beaverhead County’s wildfires, and their success led county officials to return to Stage 1 fire restrictions Monday.

The largest fire – Trail Creek, west of Wisdom – is now 39,405 acres, and 58% contained, as of Tuesday. Over 200 fire personnel are working to manage the lightning-caused fire, with helicopters and ground crews dropping buckets to keep hot spots in check. The Three Mile Creek area remains the most active area of the blaze. Crews are working on suppression repair, and Montana National Guard crews are assisting with logistics and suppression repair operations.

The Alder Creek and Trail Creek fires are 24% and 20% contained, respectively, as of Tuesday. Fire crews officially determined both fires were caused by lightning strikes. Alder Creek is 14,158 acres, and Christiansen is 11,161 acres, and nearly 200 people are assisting with both fires’ management. At Alder Creek, firefighters are backhauling excess waterhandling equipment along the Pioneer Scenic Byway, are monitoring areas of heat on the fire, and are assessing suppression repair. No significant fire growth is expected at this time, and fuels continue to smolder in the interior of the fire.

For the Christiansen fire, heavy equipment has completed road improvements on the Calvert Road Loop and will continue hauling material out of the Bryant Creek area. Scattered heat and visible smoke continue in the Trident Peak area. Firefighters do not expect forward progression, but it could continue backing into Bryant Creek when the winds and slopes align.

Highway 43 and the Pioneer Scenic Byway are open to through traffic, though drivers should be aware of firefighting equipment and vehicles, smoke, and downed trees. Motorists should also watch for bicyclists, hikers, and vehicles operating at slower speeds.

The Continental Divide Trail is closed from Rock Creek to Mussigbrod Creek. The Big Hole National Battlefield is closed until further notice. May Creek Campground remains closed. Closures can be found for the related fires on inciweb. nwcg.gov.

The Black Mountain and Goose fires have not had acreage changes in days. Minimal fire management personnel will monitor those fires and address flare ups as needed.

