Conrow named interim BCHS superintendent

Longtime Beaverhead County High School teacher Megan Conrow will be the interim superintendent and principal for the 2023-24 school year, the board decided Monday night.The school board approved the appointment, and asked current retiring Superintendent/Principal Gary Haverfield if he would stay on for a few additional months to train Conrow.“I am humbled and excited about this opportunity to lead this great school district,” she said after the appointment.Conrow served as assistant principal and athletic director for three years. She has been with BCHS for 23 years, and teaching overall for 24 years. Conrow holds a bachelors degree in secondary education,