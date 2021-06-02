Compensation board recommends raises for elected county officials

Beaverhead County’s elected officials may get a salary bump beyond cost of living this year, if the county’s compensation board recommendation makes it into the budget.

The compensation board approved a recommendation to increase base salary pay for elected officials by $3,260 annually, plus a 2% cost of living increase, for the upcoming fiscal year at its May 24 meeting. The intent is to bring elected official pay closer to similar counties’ pay, members said.

The compensation board makes recommendations annually, and the county commission can choose to go along with it or not. Historically, the commissioners match increases for county employees to elected officials’ increases, for fairness. Usually the increases are for the cost of living. But in the past couple of years, the compensation board has upped the amount beyond that, as the county’s staff were below similar counties’ salaries. Last year, the board stuck with the cost of living increase alone, due to pandemic uncertainty.

“This last year, I feel like we worked our asses off. I was in my office by myself for three months. I feel a little justification asking for a bump. I know our deputies worked their butts off too. I know we all worked really hard,” Beaverhead County Clerk of District Court Carly Anderson said. Anderson is one of the compensation board members. “I think it’s very justified, having gone through what we all just went through.”

Board member Mike Murphy said he supported even larger raises, especially for law enforcement.

“I’m a proponent of increases above that, in order to stay ahead, rather than trying to play catch-up (to other counties),” he said, adding population increases into the county will strain the existing law enforcement workforce. “We’ve got to get ahead of this...we need to keep the best deputies we can, and one way to do it is to get us above the break-even point. I think we need to go above and beyond and set an example.”

Board member Rick Hartz agreed, adding he expected the housing boom will show up once tax valuations come in later this year. He said he expected additional tax revenue might support those raises in the budget.

The commissioners do not need to finalize a budget until the fall, as they cannot do so until they know what kind of tax income they will receive until August. a 2% cost of living increase is estimated at 50 cents per hour.