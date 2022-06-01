Compensation board recommends $5,000 raises

Beaverhead County’s elected officials may get a $5,000 base pay raise this year, if the county commissioners approve it for the next fiscal year budget.

The county compensation board unanimously chose to set the base salary of elected officials to $60,000, $5,000 higher than last year’s raise. It also recommended raising the county attorney’s base pay $5,500, setting it at $124,000 for the next fiscal year.

In Montana, compensation boards recommend elected official salary increases, which must be approved by a majority of the county commission. Beaverhead’s compensation board has been trying to catch the county up with others of similar size and taxable valuations, but remains roughly middle-of-the-pack.

Board member and Justice of the Peace Randi Braddock recommended the $5,000 pay bump in light of inflation increases and the difficulty finding affordable housing in the county.

“Frankly, I’m glad I bought a house when I did – I don’t think I’d be able to afford it even on my salary now,” she said.

Beaverhead County Clerk of District Court Carly Anderson supported that, noting the difficulty finding employees with the county’s current pay scale. She also noted Flathead County had to give employees raises – twice – last year, because they were losing people to the area hospital that paid more.

“In order to keep and retain employees, we don’t want them to leave. Training new people is a nightmare,” she said. “When they leave, they walk out the door with an immense amount of knowledge. I want to retain them, I want them to stay.”

County Attorney Jed C. Fitch agreed, noting it took him six months before he got one application for his vacant deputy county attorney position, and he’s trained seven deputy county attorneys in his time in Beaverhead, with several who left for better-paying positions.

Fitch abstained from the vote on the county attorney salary. He said Jefferson County is paying $124,000 currently for its county attorney, and Madison County is paying $120,000. That’s before those county’s commissioners set their new budgets.

A prior suggestion to raise the base salary $3,500, which was last year’s increase, failed. A suggestion to raise pay by the 4.7% cost-of-living average did not get any interest.

“Cost of living should never be considered a raise – that’s not a raise,” board member and Beaverhead County District Court Reporter Kathy Hilton said.

The compensation board will likely meet again when the commission gets closer to finalizing next year’s budget, which starts in July. The county has traditionally attempted to give matching raises to county employees.