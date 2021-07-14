Compensation board changes raise recommendation for officials

Beaverhead County’s elected officials could get a $3,000 pay bump to their base salary, if the commissioners adopt that recommendation into the upcoming county budget.

The compensation board unanimously approved setting the base salary of all elected officials at $55,000, and adding $3,480 to the county attorney’s salary, at its July 6 meeting. The board previously recommended a $3,260 per year raise to those salaries and a 2% cost of living increase (estimated to cost $4,160 overall for each), but rescinded that recommendation at the meeting.

The compensation board sought to bring staff in line with similar counties’ pay and wanted to increase sheriff deputy salaries to be in line with the road department. Deputy salaries are a percentage of the sheriff’s salary, making it difficult to match the two.

Commissioner Mike McGinley explained that through the sheriff’s union negotiations, the county set up a pay package that comes relatively close to the latter goal, which required setting the sheriff’s base pay at $57,000. The equivalent amount of increase for the remaining elected officials came to the $3,480 figure.

County Attorney Jed C. Fitch’s salary is different, as it is paid for partially through the state of Montana, separate from the county. That is why the board is adding the $3,480 to his existing salary, McGinley added.

Compensation board member John Schuyler asked if the budget would bear the increases. Commissioner and Chairman John Jackson and McGinley said the county saved money on a workers compensation company change, and redid the county’s vehicle inventory, which lowered its insurance payments.

“(The inventory update) hadn’t been done for 20 years, we had full insurance on cars that were 25 years old,” Jackson said.

Fitch reminded the board and commission that the salary increases would put elected officials’ pay in line with the salaries for other counties based on last year’s data.

The salary increase will need to be voted on and approved by the commissioners at a future meeting. The commission consistently attempts to match raises among county employees to the increases elected officials receive.