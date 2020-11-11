Community Thanksgiving canceled

A well-loved and well-attended tradition for the last two dozen years, the annual Community Thanksgiving event in Dillon has become another victim of the novel coronavirus outbreak of 2020.

“There is just no way we can safely do it,” said Sharon Anderson, a longtime volunteer for the Community Thanksgiving who has served as its lead coordinator.

“We’re talking about trying to safely serve all the folks who come in the door,” said Anderson of the event that typically attracts over 500 people for in-person, sit-down meals over the course of a few hours at St. Rose of Lima Church’s Family Center in Dillon.

“St. Rose is not allowing events there right now,” noted Anderson of the pandemicinspired restriction at the local Catholic Church, which hosts the event.

“Plus, our food is cooked in a lot of places, and numerous people touch it along the way,” explained Anderson of the food prep m.o. that helps put the “Community” in the Community Thanksgiving.

Event organizers traditionally sent out 44 turkeys to volunteers, who would cook them in kitchens all over town before returning them to the St. Rose of Lima Family Center kitchen, where volunteers would carve the turkeys.

Other volunteer cooks would bring mashed potatoes and corn and other menu items to the event, which also featured dozens of pies baked in kitchens around town.

All that would be portioned and served by other volunteers to the hundreds of people who came to eat a free meal on Thanksgiving—or placed in to-go boxes for delivery to hundreds more in their homes around the area.

“The delivery meals, it’s pretty much the same problem,” said Anderson.

“And it’s not the kind of event you can make virtual.”

Anderson said she and her fellow event organizers discussed possible new approaches to the event, but could not come up with any that would guarantee safety for volunteers and meal recipients.

“We feel awful about having to cancel. The event fed so many people. And it provided a lot of fellowship, a place to come be with other people for folks who might otherwise have to spend the Thanksgiving alone,” sighed Anderson, who continues searching for ways to provide some of the event’s benefits to area people for Thanksgiving.

The annual Community Thanksgiving in Dillon began in 1997, about a year after thenlocal resident Becky Kendall and her husband Dave, during a drive home from a family Thanksgiving get-together in Butte, began wondering what people in Dillon without families did for the holiday. It continued to be held every year since, until this year.

“I’m afraid this year,” said Anderson, ‘we are going to have to be another casualty of the pandemic.”