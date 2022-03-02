Community reps: Plan now for workforce housing, meals with solar development

Having places to house and feed workers were top-of-mind for developers aiming to begin construction of one of two solar farms this year.

Clenera Project Manager Graham Reilly and RES Americas representatives Weston Jones and Tom Anderson discussed the Apex Solar and Rattlesnake Solar facilities with Beaverhead County business, government and community members last week. The question-and-answer session took place at the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture’s “Lunch and Learn” gathering.

The two energy-generating facilities are planned for development in 2022 and 2023, Reilly said, with a construction time frame of March to December. The first facility would be a 100-megawatt energy generating plant, expected to be located both on the north and south sides of Ten Mile Road near the NorthWestern Energy substation. The company also plans to build a second switching station as well. The plan is to start moving dirt in mid-March to early April, and have that phase finished and connected to the energy grid by Dec. 1.

The second facility is expected to be located just east of the first, with a similar setup for construction and completion in 2023. The facilities are expected to cover between 600 and 640 acres each when completed, Reilly said.

“We plan on hanging out with you guys for about two years,” he said.

The intent is to hire 200 to 250 people at peak production of the site, for the May to August timeframe, with half of those being locals, Jones said. Starting pay is estimated to be about $18 per hour, and it goes up from there depending on the person’s skill set.

The work would likely be more than 40 hours a week during peak construction, Anderson said.

Typically, employees look to either rent in town, stay in hotels or bring campers and use area campgrounds as their home base, Jones said.

Area officials and realtors highlighted the tight housing market locally, and pointed out many of those campgrounds are already booking for 2023.

“In the rental business there are not a lot of openings here. Come May when students at the college leave there may be some, but the usual occupancy is 99%,” realtor Vana Taylor said. “A lot of leases are six months or a year, very few are month-to-month.”

Taylor suggested a partnership with the University of Montana Western, for food, and potentially temporary housing in the summer. UMW officials indicated catering is something they could handle, but housing would be difficult since students may still be living on campus during those busy construction months.

Once the projects are completed, Reilly estimated 10 to 20 employees would be permanent hires for maintenance and other needs.

Reilly said they could set up food trucks on site if there are logistical difficulties keeping everyone fed, and may have to consider an onsite housing camp similar to a fire camp.

“We’re looking forward to this, we’re excited. It’s nice to have a good reception and that welcome-ness from the community,” he added. “We don’t see that everywhere and it means a lot. We’re looking forward to partnering with you guys.”