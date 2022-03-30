A community group by any other name

Its roster of volunteers remains largely the same as in past years— as does the group’s general purpose and the core of events it stages to further that end.

The group formerly known as the Community Affairs Committee now just operates under a different name: the Dillon Montana Community Foundation.

“For the most part, the group is made up of the same folks,” said Stan Smith, chair of the Dillon Montana Community Foundation, which also includes Debbie Sporich, Stacey Roundy, Bill Shafer, Brenda Womack, Rebecca Jones, Raymond Graham, Candi Whitworth and Cory Birkenbuel.

“We have all worked together in other organizations and on behalf of the city,” added Smith of a crew that operated in the previous two years as the city’s Community Affairs Committee.

“It’s no longer a committee from the city, so we had to become a foundation,” recalled Smith of the legal paperworkstrewn path the group traveled over the past year to become a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and enhancing Dillon.

“Any funds we take in are now tax deductible. That is the big plus of being a 501(c)(3),” said Smith of a taxfree status the group gained late last year—after a lot of forms got filled out and okayed.

“The money we raise—we’d like it to go to people who need help and to accomplish goals for the community, like getting the upstairs of City Hall refurbished,” said Smith of a big-ticket project the group began raising funds and awareness for two years ago.

“We work well together and have fun, and everyone is community minded, which helps,” said Smith of a group looking to raise funds for various good causes in a variety of ways.

One of those ways will happen on June 11 with the annual Duck Race along Blacktail Deer Creek in Depot Park, where the 26th annual Auto Show & Cruise will take place the same day, joining the Duck Race and several under the banner June Jubilee.

“Debbie Sporich came up with that name, June Jubilee,” revealed Smith of the owner of The Bookstore and longtime champion of local events and local businesses.

“It kind of says it all. It’s a good start to our summer events,” said Smith of an itinerary that will also include that day’s Community Garage Sale, Stage Coach Tour and Touch A Truck, as well as all the happenings in July’s third rendering of Dillon History Days.

Begun in the summer of 2020, Dillon History Days celebrates and recreates the city’s past with a series of events across a July weekend.

That roster of July 22–24 happenings will expand this year to include a Kiss the Pig Contest, a living history demo by Lewis & Clark expert Steve Morehouse, and the revival of the comic play “The Confounding of Dillon.”

“We did that years ago—it raises a lot of money because people really want to see somebody have to do it,” said Smith of Kiss the Pig, the grand prize for which goes to the person in whose honor the most cash was donated—to see him or her smooch the swine.

A drier sort of humor will happen with the revival of the play “The Confounding of Dillon” during the July celebration.

“The play is perfect for Dillon History Days,” commented Smith of the comic stage piece written by the late Frank Davis, a district judge and playwright.

“It’s from a very funny script about the founding of Dillon, with the city’s founding fathers as characters. They used to do it back in the 1980s at the Elks Club as fundraiser,” recalled Smith of the play that is set to be staged at the Old Depot Theater in downtown Dillon on July 23.

“It was a blast.”

Dillon History Days got off to an admittedly subdued and somewhat premeditated blastoff in 2020, with the pandemic forcing a downsizing and low-keying of its inaugural installment.

“We started off in a bad year to do Dillon History Days, due to Covid,” said Smith, manager of the Big Sky Cinema in Dillon and part-time movie actor and stuntman.

“But we’ve persevered.”

At its meeting last week, the Dillon Montana Community Foundation reviewed a Dillon History Days schedule that will again this year offer a Teddy Bear Picnic in Jaycee Park, a truck smash, outdoor concerts, sidewalk sales, presentations on indigenous people at the Beaverhead County Museum, a barbecue cookoff contest, brewfest, community church service, community picnic, family fun, dancing and award ceremony in which city founders are also recognized.

The Dillon Montana Community Foundation will continue to meet at least once a month, in the lobby of Big Sky Cinema, to organize Dillon History Days and the June Jubilee, and tend to other foundation matters.

For more information, contact Stan Smith by calling 406-660-4429 or emailing skypainter17@yahoo.com.