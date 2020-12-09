Community fun
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
A combination of events held in downtown Dillon Friday night drew a large gathering of community members for the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree, the Parade of Lights, the Christmas Stroll, and related events Festival of Trees and City Hall Renovation Fund raffle. In the photo above, the float honored military personnel per the theme “Angels on Earth.” There were 13 entries in the parade. J.P. Plutt phot
