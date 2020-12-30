Commissioners scolded for communications tower decision without public notice

The Beaverhead County Commissioners decided - for the second time - to begin removing an unused communication tower on private property in the Centennial Valley.

It took two tries, as the commission did not properly notify the public they were going to take action on it.

The Kona tower was created at least a decade ago through an interoperability project to get radio communications nationwide. The tower sits on property owned by the Duffners, and the county has an easement to access it for repairs and maintenance.

The tower was never activated, and the Duffners want to terminate the easement and get the equipment off their property. They discussed the issue with the commission a couple of weeks ago, and the commissioners at that time agreed to remove the equipment by July 15 next year.

But since the commission did not put the issue formally on its agenda, it does not count due to open meetings requirements for governmental bodies, County Attorney Jed C. Fitch said Dec. 14.

“This agreement you signed Dec. 7 - this is going to be a little remediation class for the county commissioners - that was not lawful. It has got to be on the agenda and noticed, before you can do business,” he told them. “It’s not a criminal act, it just takes away the effectiveness of the decision made by the commission. Without proper notice and an open public meeting, your decisions are rendered void.”

Fitch also reminded the Duffners and the commissioners the equipment was paid for through a federal grant, and that grant requires the unused items to be returned or sent to another location for use. The property must be removed and the site restored to its original condition before the county can seek to extinguish the easement, he added.

Commissioner Mike McGinley said he thought the decision was administrative and therefore did not need to be noticed, but added later he agreed with Fitch’s reasoning.

The commission formally acknowledged the site as abandoned and set a date of July 15 to remove the property at the Dec. 14 meeting. Fitch said he would draft the extinguishment of easement document after the equipment is removed and the site is restored per the original easement language.