Commissioners fear tax revenue loss for property sales to FS

The Beaverhead County Commissioners offered lukewarm support for two potential property sales to the U.S. Forest Service last week, because of a loss of tax revenue.

Forest service Wisdom District Ranger Molly Ryan, Realty Specialist Gina Fleming, and Western Rivers Conservancy representative Willis Yarberry spoke with the commissioners Aug. 9 about two private properties the forest service is attempting to purchase in the Big Hole Watershed. The families that own the Clemow Cow Camp and the Eagle Rock Ranch want to sell pieces of those properties to the forest service, to protect the land from development and maintain the natural habitat for wildlife in those locations.

The Clemow Cow Camp portion is a 317-acre holding in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, roughly 15 miles east of Jackson in the West Pioneer Mountains. Eagle Rock Ranch is a 200-acre property within the forest, about six miles southwest of Wise River in the East Pioneer Mountains, and is surrounded by national forest system lands on three sides. Western Rivers Conservancy purchased the property, which will then be purchased by the forest service with fiscal year 2023 Land and Water Conservation funds. Since property purchases by the federal government can take a considerable amount of time, Western Rivers often takes ownership until the government is ready to take over, Yarberry said.

“My big argument against it is we are turning over (private property) to non-taxable property and all of a sudden, PILT/ SRS funds are a struggle to get,” Commissioner Mike McGinley told forest service representatives at the Aug. 9 commission meeting. PILT (payment in lieu of taxes) and SRS (secure rural schools) are federal payments that reimburse counties for government-owned ground, of which there is a lot in Beaverhead County.

“I don’t object to this, but I wouldn’t support it either,” Commissioner Tom Rice said. “It’s a private property right.”

Fleming explained the forest service attempts to purchase small “inholdings” – private property surround or nearly surrounded by the national forest – to ensure the ecosystem is maintained and protected from development.

“It saves us a lot of work, and a lot of problems, in the long run. If an owner goes in and subdivides the property, they usually want roads, power and other utilities, which can mess up the watershed and degrade habitat, from a forest service standpoint,” she said.

“And firefighting costs tend to go up exponentially when these places are in the forest,” Yarberry added, noting the Alder Creek fire is not far from the Eagle Rock Ranch. “For both these landowners, conservation (of the property) was the most important reason for the sale.”

Ryan noted keeping the history of those lands is important to her: “For me, for the district, and for future generations, we want to keep that history alive.”

Ryan and Fleming asked the commission to send a letter of support for the sale, which would greatly increase its chances of being approved by the conservation fund administrators. The commission agreed to send a letter supporting the rights of private property owners to conduct such sales, but also highlight their need for the federal government to consistently pay the required PILT/ SRS payments that support the county when the properties are then removed from the tax base.