Commissioners approve county budget, include staff raises

Beaverhead County’s new budget is a slight decrease over the last year, despite including bumps in pay for both elected officials and employees.

The Beaverhead County Commissioners unanimously approved the new budget at its Sept. 7 meeting.

The overall budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year sits at $12,215,710, roughly $460,000 less than the prior year. That total amount includes $1,379,040 in cash reserves, which – if left unspent next July – will go back into the next budget. Reserves generally go into the next budget to cover salaries and operations at the start of the next fiscal year, while the county waits for tax revenue to come in. The county’s department heads are encouraged to save money if they can, Beaverhead County Commissioner Mike McGinley said, as the money they save goes back into their budgets for the next year.

“We appreciate that the department heads do this,” he said. “The philosophy I’ve had the last 15 years is, here’s your money and do what you’ve got to do, but don’t spend it just because you have the authority to do so. In a five-year average, what we budget and what they actually spend, there’s always about $750,000 that Beaverhead County – across the board – does not spend that it has the authority to do... That’s remarkable.”

The appropriations budget went down largely due to grants received as part of state and federal COVID-19 relief funds, McGinley said. The biggest chunk of that went to the county’s public health department as a result of the increased manhours in managing the pandemic. Public health also did not spend approximately $50,000 from its last budget, which rolled into this year’s budget. The other big decrease was due to the county changing property and casualty liability insurance.

Revenue declined slightly overall, to $9,822,560; property tax revenue increased roughly $185,000 from the prior year, to $4,178,502. The county traditionally gets about that amount annually in increases from the state, which is determined through a formula that factors in property values, McGinley said.

The increase should cover the extra costs for employee raises. This year’s worker’s compensation board recom mended a roughly $3,000 annual increase in base pay for elected officials, which is mirrored through staff raises at about a 50-cent per hour increase.

As property tax values increase, mills decrease, McGinley said. So this year, the county will assess a total millage (not counting the road department) of 141.86; about four mills fewer than last year. Of that, the county assesses the maximum of 104.4. The extra mills are considered “voted” mills, or where residents approved additional mills to support programs. Some of those include the county’s Search and Rescue, the Beaverhead Animal Shelter and the weed department.

Non-tax revenue decreased by roughly $660,000; to $5,644,058. Those dollars are the fines, fees, and other dollars such as the state fuel tax and new gas tax. Grant dollars are included in that amount.

School budgets approved

All county schools’ budgets were approved Sept. 7. They are separate from the county’s overall budget.

The countywide transportation, elementary and high school retirement funds’ taxable value increased about $1.8 million to $26,063,171, leading to a decrease in mills on the transportation fund, but an increase for both school retirement funds.

Beaverhead County High Schools’ taxable value increased $1.6 million over the prior year, settling at $23,774,070. The district is expecting eight fewer students, based on the state’s way of calculating student attendance. Overall mills are estimated to be 77.92, just about five fewer mills than last year.

Dillon School District #10’s tax values increased $1.4 million, coming in at $17,323,072 for the current school year. The state projected the district would have 35 fewer students. The district’s overall millage decreased by about 10 mills (to 94.43) from the prior year.

Grant’s taxable value decreased slightly, roughly $26,000, and is expected to be $1,882,206 this year; enrollment was predicted to drop one student. The district increased its millage by one, to 22.44.

Jackson’s property values increased by almost $50,000, to $783,357 this year. Enrollment is expected to remain the same, at seven. Mills declined by almost six mills, to 59.94.

Lima schools’ taxable value increased $145,792, to $2,289,101. It is projected to have four fewer students, with 59. Overall mills increased slightly, to 191.59.

Polaris’ district taxable value increased about $95,000, to $1,026,495; and the district is anticipating five more students this year. Its overall millage increased about four mills, to 48.27.

Reichle schools are expected to lose two students. It’s property values increased about $40,000, to $570,610. The district will levy about three more mills this year (100.50).

Wisdom and Wise River are considered joint districts with Anaconda and Deer Lodge, so their budgets are somewhat different depending on how many students attend from the other areas. Wisdom’s headcount is expected to decline by two. It’s taxable value increased slightly, to $1,236,850, so it will levy six fewer mills than last year (44.26).

Wise River’s attendance increased slightly to 14 from 10. It’s taxable value decreased almost $295,000; the taxable value is estimated at $951,480. The tax value change will lead the district to increase its millage by 7.38, to 54.32.