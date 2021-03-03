Commissioner pushes treasurer for speedier financial accounting

Years-old unresolved bad check payments showing up on Beaverhead County’s most recent financial audit prompted one county commissioner to push County Treasurer Cathy Hucke to address the issue.

The commissioners discussed the bad checks, and other concerns raised by the auditors, with Hucke at a Feb. 22 meeting.

Commissioner Mike McGinley told Hucke that while the audit was considered “clean,” some of these outstanding issues were noted in previous years’ audits.

“The non-sufficient fund checks – they say there’s some that are years old, and we need to write them off. Which means we’ve got to come up with the money,” he said. The current estimate for writing off those checks is around $5,000.

“It’s not a lot of money, but we don’t want the word to get out that we aren’t collecting enough,” he added.

Hucke said there is a process where she sends a letter to the check writer that the check bounced, and gives them 10 days to come in and correct the error. If they do not, a second letter is sent telling the check writer the bad check information will be sent to the county attorney for prosecution. Both letters are sent by certified mail, to ensure they were delivered.

The county attorney then has a process to attempt to collect on the debt before filing charges, County Attorney Jed C. Fitch said. That process got interrupted earlier this year due to a flood that damaged records and a staffing change in the county attorney’s office.

McGinley suggested a policy be put in place countywide that spells out that process, and asked both office holders to get the system ironed out. Fitch suggested getting a machine that automatically scans checks and deducts the amount from the individual’s bank account, so they do not have to wait for a bank to determine that and notify the county. That would speed up the process, but would also have an ongoing fee in addition to purchasing the equipment.

Another point the auditors brought up include allowing residents to pay taxes monthly instead of biannually. Past audits had indicated that practice should cease, but has apparently continued to occur, McGinley said.

Hucke said that was a practice allowed by a prior auditor, but she stopped it.

The auditors also questioned an incident where a payment was double-charged, which Hucke said was due to a problem with the accounting system that just got resolved. The auditors also suggested having employees verify the cash drawer of another, to ensure no money is missing.

“We tried to implement it in the past, but we had some pushback from an employee,” Hucke said. “Now it’s going to happen whether this employee likes it or not.”

“It’s not accusing them of stealing – it’s protecting them,” McGinley said.

McGinley also insisted Hucke meet with the commissioners once a month to discuss monthly account statements, and noted several of the most recent statements arrived late. County department heads report the status of their departments weekly with the commission.

Hucke said part of that delay was due to the accounting system issue that was just resolved. She brought a thick stack of email copies indicating the back-and-forth she had with the company to fix the problem.

Hucke said she would implement all the points and report monthly to the commission as asked.