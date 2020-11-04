Commissioner pushes solar farm tax changes at state

A local commissioner’s push to clarify solar farm taxation is one of the highest priority issues needing attention for the upcoming Montana legislative session.

Commissioner Mike McGinley proposed cleaning up statewide taxation language to define the size of a “small” or “utility scale” solar farm with the Montana Association of Counties (MACo), an issue that several counties are running into with potential solar farm development.

McGinley, the fiscal officer on the MACo executive board, drafted the resolution to put before the legislature next year. He discussed that and other MACo legislative proposals with House District 72 Rep. Tom Welch at the Oct. 26 county commission meeting.

The commissioners are considering a tax abatement proposal for what used to be called Apex Solar. The company behind the project, Clenera, has proposed construction of two 80-megawatt facilities off Ten Mile Road near the North-Western Energy transmission station. McGinley said previously state law is unclear as to what constitutes a utility-scale solar facility, and argued one of the two Clenera farms would qualify under a higher taxation bracket.

McGinley said Clenera’s proposal indicated Beaverhead’s solar facility would be larger than the one in Fallon County, which was in the higher taxation bracket. But ensuring that everyone knows just what tax bracket they are in would be beneficial for future development statewide.

“I don’t blame them seeking a tax abatement – I just want to know what the number is they are abating,” he said.

McGinley said previously he would have a hard time supporting a tax abatement at the lower taxation status, as the solar farms are only expected to generate short-term construction income rather than long-term full-time jobs.

The commission has not yet decided to offer Clenera a tax abatement on the facility. It held a public hearing in August on the matter, but McGinley said the company changed its configuration for the sites. McGinley said he thinks the commission should hold another public hearing on the abatement based on the new proposal before making a determination.

Welch said he is uncertain how the session will operate in January, considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. By law, the legislature only needs to pass a budget, and other less-pressing issues may be postponed until the pandemic abates.