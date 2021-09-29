Commission swaps land surveyor

Property owners may now get more speedy subdivision and survey reviews at Beaverhead County, with the approval of a new county examining surveyor and subdivision review process.

The Beaverhead County Commissioners unanimously approved hiring Robert Everly of Butte to provide survey review at its Sept. 20 meeting. The commission also approved a change in fees and a streamlined subdivision exemption review process at the meeting.

County planner Rob Macioroski recommended the surveyor change, noting the prior surveyor only reviewed physical documents of surveys, requiring the county to mail all documents to his office in East Helena. Everly will review PDF documents by email, significantly shortening the time frame for this step. Further, if documents need signing, staff have a shorter drive to Butte than East Helena.

For the subdivision exemption review process, applicants will now pay fees on a scale based on how long it takes to review the application. Previously, the applicant paid $200 for the review, which requires the county’s clerk and recorder, planning office and sanitation departments to review the plans, along with the examining surveyor. Now the process will include the surveyor’s review costs, adding $150 initially for the first three hours of review by the surveyor, and then $85 per hour more for any additional time needed to review.

Macioroski said the change in fees is partially due to the new surveyor’s fee schedule, and recognizes how much time staff puts into such reviews.

“By the time all three departments look at it, that $200 is long gone.The initial $150 should cover almost all of the reviews,” he said. “We’re just trying to recoup some of our fees we’ve been losing through the years.”

That change in fees will be for all types of subdivision review, not just exemptions.

The commission’s approval of changes to the review process includes a streamlined checklist for exemption reviews, to be more clear to applicants as to the steps involved, and to ensure all those steps are followed in the process. Subdivision review exemptions are for items such as certificates of survey, boundary adjustments and retracements, family transfers and other changes that are not the typical subdivision. The review process is similar to subdivision review, however.

The changes should save the county some money on postage in addition to recouping staff costs, Macioroski and county Clerk and Recorder Stacey Reynolds said.