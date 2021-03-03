Commission supports effort to declassify WSA

An effort to remove one Wilderness Study Area (WSA) from that federal designation has begun, with the Beaverhead County Commissioners in full support of it.

WSAs are designations for different plots of land created in the 1970s; the intent was to study the land for inclusion in the National Wilderness Preservation System. Congress was supposed to determine if the areas should stay as wilderness after the studies were completed and recommendations were made about which to keep as WSAs.

That never happened.

Local and state government representatives, residents and others have sought to get that decision ever since. In 2018, then-U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines introduced bills in Congress to push for a decision. The commissioners sent letters of support in making some kind of decision on the land at that time. Neither of the two bills moved past committee hearings.

Now Montana legislators are attempting to get one WSA de-listed, dubbed the Hidden Pasture Creek WSA. This specific WSA in Beaverhead County borders a road that cannot be maintained (for snow removal, for example) due to the WSA designation. The road is a main transportation route used by those living in the Big Sheep Basin for ranching and recreation, and by the Bureau of Land Management, the United States Forest Service, the Department of Natural Resource and Conservation. The designation also creates difficulty for local electric cooperative maintenance and repair of power lines, as they cannot be located in the WSA. Those power lines criss cross the road to avoid the boundary.

Montana Sen. Jeff Welborn (R-Dillon) sponsored Senate Joint Resolution 7 in the state legislature, which calls for the removal.

The commissioners discussed the resolution at the Feb. 16 and Feb. 22 meetings. County residents and those who live in the area say they are in support of its declassification.

“It’s kind of been a thorn in everybody’s side,” said Byron Martinell, board chairman of the Beaverhead Conservation District. “We thought if we could get this one through, it might be a foot in the door to bring attention to the other WSAs in the state.”

The hope is focusing on one WSA for removal might spur Congress to finally act on it, and perhaps others, Commissioner Tom Rice said.

Commissioner Mike McGinley agreed, though he would prefer Congress address all of the WSAs at once.

“My thought is – why just this one? I think when Congress looks at this, they should look at them all, take the agency recommendations and move forward,” he said.

The commission unanimously agreed to send a letter in support of the removal of the WSA designation for Hidden Pastures. It is currently in the committee hearings step of the approval process at the Montana Senate.