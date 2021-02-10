Commission to support Cornell Park ownership swap

An effort to ensure public access and restoration to Cornell Park got the thumbs up from the Beaverhead County Commissioners last week.

Beaverhead Trails Coalition and Beaverhead Watershed Committee officials sought commission support for transferring Cornell Park’s ownership to Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks at the commission’s Feb. 1 meeting.

BTC President Dr. Dan Downey said the land, now owned by BTC, was originally owned by John and Phyllis Erb. The Erbs wanted the trails group to take over the park and ensure public access, but the trails board does not have an interest in owning land longterm. The trails group worked with the watershed committee, conducted surveys of the land and work needed to restore the streambank, and identified FWP as the best organization to man age the site due to its knowledge in maintaining riverside parks.

“We’re excited. It’s a beautiful piece of land but it is in some state of decay,” he said. “Fish Wildlife and Parks would provide all the normal amenities they have at a fishing access site – that’s a pretty strong promise to restore the park.”

Those amenities include landscaping, a boat ramp, parking, walking paths, putting in fences and revegetation plans, picnic benches and proper vault toilets, Downey said. The river restoration project would likely take a few years, and require grant funding. The watershed committee and Trout Unlimited are working on grant applications for the project. Zach Owen of the watershed committee estimates the entire restoration project to cost between $10,000 and $20,000. The commissioners unani

The commissioners unanimously agreed to write a letter of support for the ownership transfer.