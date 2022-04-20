Commission rescinds family transfer process change

A change to Beaverhead County’s family transfer approval process that prompted a legal challenge was reverted by the county commissioners last week.The Beaverhead County Commissioners approved 2-1 to rescind resolution 2022-06, after local landowners Eric and Alicia Wendland filed a lawsuit seeking to toss the resolution. The Wendlands argued the new resolution altered the county’s subdivision regulations without proper public notice and hearings, and did not provide an appeal process for denials.Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley voted against rescinding the resolution.The family transfer approval process in Beaverhead County is outlined in its subdivision regulations, and has an 18-month ...