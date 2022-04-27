Commission argues for health board authority

A state law change requiring health boards to have “governing bodies” that approve of their decisions has left counties and cities statewide scrambling to address the change.

Montana legislators approved the creation of “governing bodies” for health boards at its last legislative session. The law went into effect later last year, but few cities and counties have made progress creating those new overseeing boards.

The issue has been a hot topic of conversation for former Dillon city mayors Mike Klakken and George Warner, who spent the past couple of years arguing over local health officials’ authority to enforce mask mandates and vaccination recommendations issued by state and federal officials.

Beaverhead County has a joint citycounty health board, created through an interlocal agreement between Dillon city, Lima town and Beaverhead County officials. Funding for operations of the health department is provided through a taxpayer-approved five-mill tax levy. The arrangement dictates county commissioners, Dillon city council members and Lima town council members must each approve changes to create the governing body before it can take effect.

The county commissioners, Dillon and Lima mayors met last week to get an idea of the structure of the new governing body, but made no measurable progress in that direction.

Klakken argued the governing body should have representation similar to the current board of health – three representatives from the county, two from Dillon city, and one from Lima. He argued the people on the governing body should not be the same people on the board of health.

Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley argued the governing body should be the county commission, since they are accountable to voters if a health board is perceived to have overstepped its authority.

Public Health Director Sue Hansen has been pushing to get this issue addressed, as the lack of direction impairs her ability – and that of Public Health Officer Dr. Megan Evans – to do their jobs and protect public health.

“We have to have some direction to do our job,” she said. “I get it, but it’s been law for almost a year now. We want to do this thoughtfully and thoroughly, but we don’t want a knee-jerk decision.”

Commissioner Tom Rice said he expects the next legislative session will change the requirement due to the ongoing chaos across the state.

“There isn’t one in 10 counties that have got this solved. Not one in 20,” he said.

“In the meantime, let’s say we have an event, Sue needs somebody to turn to...she’s been hanging for a long time,” Warner said.

“A lot of commissioners don’t want anything to do with this,” Hansen said, referring to being the governing authority for health boards.

Commissioner John Jackson agreed: “I’m not looking forward to the commissioners being involved – we’ve got to study it more. I have big reservations about it myself.”

Lima Mayor Dave Olsen said the issue needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

“In my mind, right now, it’s out of hand – we’ve got no direction. Everybody’s doing their own thing. We definitely need to address it,” he said.

The group did not make any decisions at the meeting. The issue will likely be discussed again at the health board meeting later this week.