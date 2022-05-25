Commission approves Wendland family transfer

A local landowner was granted a family transfer of property, in a split decision that reversed its denial by the Beaverhead county planner.The Beaverhead County Commissioners approved the family transfer appeal Eric and Alicia Wendland 2-1. The transfer was for land that borders Blacktail Deer Creek, between the north Interstate 15 interchange and the railroad tracks. The property is more commonly known as the former Johnson property, which the Wendlands cleared of machinery and other material over the past year.Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley voted against the transfer, arguing he believed the transfer was being used to evade county subdivision ...