Commission approves unusual subdivision

A three-lot subdivision with dicey road access to one of the lots was approved unanimously – with some changes – at the Beaverhead County Commission Sept. 8 meeting.

The Emberstone II minor subdivision created three 20-plus-acre lots from a 66-acre tract of land off Ten Mile Road, about a half-mile outside the city of Dillon.

For the preliminary plat approval in May, the county commissioners approved a variance due to the odd size of one of the lots, and tacked on a condition that the owners denote a restriction on building residential housing on one of the other lots. The restriction was due to the uncertainty of being able to provide emergency services to the site of a residence at that location, based on the steep grade of the terrain. That lot is the site of an internet-access tower currently.

“This is a buyer-beware situation,” County Attorney Jed. C. Fitch said at the May meeting.

The commission wanted to protect future purchasers of the property, to ensure they were aware of the safety risks of building a residence on the site. The topography also presents challenges for drilling a well or putting in a septic system.

The site restriction caused difficulties with the current owners of the site, and the commission revised that requirement with the final plat approval Sept. 8. The revision changed the condition to state that the possibility of fire and ambulance service are not guaranteed if a home is placed on the lot.

The commission approved the change unanimously along with the final plat.

“They’re basically saying emergency services like fire and ambulance to that lot are questionable, and (the owner) builds at their own risk,” said County Planner Rob Macioroski.