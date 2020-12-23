Commission approves solar farm tax abatement

A solar farm developer received the thumbs-up on a 75 percent tax abatement for the creation of two 80-megawatt facilities Monday.

Though construction depends on whether the company “can make the numbers work,” Clenera LLC Director of Business Development Lars Dorr said.

The Beaverhead County Commissioners unanimously approved the abatement for Rattlesnake Solar and Upland Dillon Argenta Solar, which would be built on Ten Mile Road near the NorthWestern Energy transmission station. But the different tax classification for the facilities led to Dorr’s caution.

Clenera’s request for tax abatement was predicated on a “Class 8” tax classification, a lower tax rate than the commission’s Class 13 decision. Commissioner Mike McGinley argued those plants fit under the higher taxing bracket, considering their size and proximity to one another.

“You’ve got a (solar) project in Fallon County that is similar, and they are taxed in Class 13. The DOR (Department of Revenue) says they are Class 13,” McGinley said. “It’s our due diligence to take care of the taxpayers of Beaverhead County...there’s no way I can give an abatement when I have no idea what the abatement would be. If your team wants to argue it, we can stop and start again.”

McGinley said the tax benefit of a 75 percent abatement for Class 13 on the project is similar to a no-abatement Class 8 taxation percentage. McGinley previously said he would have a hard time supporting an abatement under the lower taxation level, since the project does not generate permanent jobs for the county.

Prior to the commission’s approval, McGinley walked through Montana’s taxing system, attempting to illustrate the financial benefit of the new development to residents. The state caps the amount of non-voterapproved taxes a municipality can take in every year; new taxpayers in the county reduce that individual tax burden for others. If Clenera builds a $100 million solar plant, its contribution to the tax base will reduce the individual property taxes to other taxpayers proportionally, based on the value of their own property.

Clenera’s legal and financial experts will review the taxation percentages to determine if it is financially feasible for them to develop.

“If we can make the numbers work, we will build the project,” Dorr said.

The commission included a deadline of January 2026 to build the first of the two plants in its abatement approval.

“I dang sure appreciate the attempt to invest in something like that in Beaverhead County,” McGinley added. “I wish it came with jobs. By incentivizing the investment, but we still are protecting the taxpayers of Beaverhead County – and I think that’s our job.”