Commission approves dental property purchase

A plan to buy a nearby dental building for the new location of Beaverhead County Public Health moved forward a step last week.The Beaverhead County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Chairman and Commissioner Mike McGinley to sign paperwork purchasing the Dillon Dental Clinic, 327 E. Helena St., for $450,000 from property owner Rhodes Land and Cattle Co. at its Jan. 3 meeting. The purchase is being paid for through leftover funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money given to the county during the coronavirus pandemic. The county will borrow the rest of the money ...