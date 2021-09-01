Commission approves Dell-area cell tower

Cell phone customers in the Dell area may get better reception with the county’s approval of the construction of a new cell phone tower by the airport.

The 199-foot tall tower would be built roughly a mile east of the Dell Airport airstrip, on a 75-square-foot section of land owned by the Lee Martinell Company, County Planner Rob Macioroski told the Beaverhead County Commissioners Aug. 23. The tower-construction company, Skyway Towers LLC, intends to build the new tower to improve cellular service in the area between Dell and Kidd, whose calls are dropped regularly. The tower is designed to have space for at least three cell phone company providers’ equipment.

There is a 150-foot cell tower roughly 7.5 miles from this proposed tower, but it’s design does not allow for additional provider equipment on it. The tower is also not quite tall enough to meet service requirements for coverage, and is at a lower elevation.

The Beaverhead County Planning Department recommended approval of the tower application, subject to conditions. The county has a 2001 cell phone tower ordinance requiring review of such developments, leaving the final say to the commission.

Commissioner Mike McGinley wondered if the company would be required to light the tower at night, considering the nearby airport and the terrain. Macioroski said the company will need to comply with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations before it can build the tower, and those regulations do have lighting requirements for towers 200 feet and above in height.

“Shouldn’t we know about the FAA’s (requirements)? If they say they don’t care, I bet there will be a whole bunch of pilots here who would care. We ought to require that they put lighting on that,” he said. “We have the right to make sure it has lights on.”

The commission unanimously approved the construction of the tower, with the lighting requirement. Macioroski said he is uncertain when they will begin building, and the tower company did not say which cell phone companies may use it.