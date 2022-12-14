Commission approves county weed management plan update

The Beaverhead County Commissioners unanimously approved an update to the county’s weed management plan last week.

Weed Coordinator Amber Burch told the commission Nov. 28 the plan must be updated periodically and be on file with the state of Montana. The plan maps out cooperative weed management areas in the county, addresses special weed control projects and identifies new and existing invasive species. It also contains procedures for noncompliance and general education information for residents.

The most recent update removed a lot of repetitive wording, Burch said, though it is still very long due to all the supporting information.

The county’s weed board reviewed the update a few weeks ago and approved it; the commission just needed to sign off on it. The first weed plan was adopted in 1997; it was most recently revised in 2018.

“We do attempt to keep our weed plan updated and relevant to what is happening currently in the state, how it relates to current laws, and if there have been any noxious weed species changes,” she said.

Burch said staff began working on the update about two years ago, after consulting with state officials about what needed inclusion in the update. Keeping a current plan with the state allows the county to seek grant funding for weed control projects.

The plan must be updated every two years, though weed officials can notify the Montana Department of Agriculture that they have no major changes to extend that time period.