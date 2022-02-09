Commission appoints sheriff as interim coroner

Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft will serve as interim coroner through the end of this year, the Beaverhead County Commissioners decided Monday.

Craft is currently a deputy coroner under Coroner Julie Briggs, who announced her resignation effective Feb. 18. Briggs will continue in her current role at Brundage Funeral Home, telling local media she could not keep up with both positions.

The county coroner is up for re-election in November. If a new coroner is voted in, they would take over Jan. 1, 2023. If no coroner is elected, the county may need to appoint a new interim coroner, as Craft is retiring at the end of this year.

Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said the county is considering combining the coroner and sheriff offices, but could not do so with an election in the offing. If no candidates file for the position, the county may start the process of combining the two roles next year. McGinley said Madison County has a sheriff/coroner combined position, and Butte Silver-Bow has a civilian as their coroner.

Craft will be paid his sheriff’s salary; he will not receive additional compensation for the coroner work.

“I thank the sheriff for accepting this appointment,” McGinley said. “I do wish we could compensate him in some way, but we can’t. I appreciate his public service.”

Coroners determine the cause and manner of unattended deaths. They are joined by law enforcement and the county attorney at these deaths. They notify next of kin and then turn over the remains to the funeral home handling arrangements.

County officials needed to find a vehicle for the coroner’s use, office space and storage for records in addition to appointing a new coroner. Craft said Beaverhead EMS offered one of its old ambulance vehicles for the county coroner’s use at no cost, which will help take care of the vehicle. McGinley said the county would likely contract for morgue space with area funeral homes, as it does not have a facility for that purpose.

Craft will reorganize his office area to accommodate coroner duties. He will also appoint deputy coroners, who he said he will lean on as needed. There are currently about six deputy coroners, of which Craft is one. Deputies will have to be re-appointed to the position when Craft takes over the coroner spot.