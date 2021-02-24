Coming back soon, a movie theater near you

It hung there as long as it could, amidst the ongoing pandemic and all the constantly changing social and business conditions that came with it.

But Dillon’s only full-time movie theater, Big Sky Cinema this month decided to take an intermission from screening movies.

“We closed last week,” said Stan Smith, manager of Big Sky Cinema since 1986.

“It’s been doing well, but we’re the only ones still in the black,” said Smith of the Montana chain of theaters Big Sky Cinema is part of—and has been leading the way for during the pandemic through innovation.

After a brief hiatus in the spring as the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic was washing across Montana, Big Sky Cinema reopened and proved profitable by showing mostly popular films from previous eras, like ‘The Empire Strikes Back,” “The Goonies” and “Smokey and the Bandit”—and by selling curbside popcorn.

But as supply and demand of older films waned and newer films failed to show up, Smith saw the writing on the screen.

“With so much product being yanked by Hollywood, it was time to reconsider staying open,” said Smith, citing the difficulties for theater owners caused by the postponement of releases over the past six months of expected new blockbusters, such as the latest James Bond movie.

Smith hopes to reopen in April, in time for the scheduled debut in early spring of another potential blockbuster—”Godzilla vs. Kong,” which was initially supposed to hit theaters last autumn.

“Everything in the movie business has been so willy-nilly this past year, with things being on, then pulled off,” said Smith.

“It’s just right now, with not knowing what is and isn’t coming next, it doesn’t pay to have to keep heating the building,” explained Smith.

“So, for now, we’re just going to hibernate a little while until the weather warms up a little.”