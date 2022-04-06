Coalition seeks grant for trail expansion

Dillon’s rugged trail system traversing territory around the “B” and “M” may get an extension in the next couple of years.The Beaverhead Trails Coalition is working to acquire 40 acres of land, just to the northwest of the Dillon High Trails system, to link the trails with Bureau of Land Management (BLM) property outside of town. BTC President Dr. Dan Downey said this last piece would add roughly a half-mile to the 12 miles of existing trails, making it possible to further travel into public lands for recreationists.“We’re ecstatic about having the opportunity to buy that land,” Downey said. “It ...