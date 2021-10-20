Classy Classic runs its course in Dillon

The Beaverhead High School cross country teams ran the show and ran well in the races at the Western A Classic meet held Saturday at Beaverhead Golf Course in Dillon.

“I think other schools were pleasantly surprised,” said BCHS Head Coach Betty Iverson of the festive atmosphere that greeted and enveloped the dozen other high school cross country programs participating in a meet that featured decorated pumpkins as mile markers, pregame entertainment from the BCHS Pep Band and a national anthem sung by the Teen Tones, plus a tribute by Iverson to some other program heads—as well as to her program’s seniors.

The event also boasted great weather.

“It was super nice, maybe the nicest day we’ve had this year,” said Dillon Beaver Daniel Martin, a veteran of dozens of cross country meets during his time with the BCHS boys program.

But runners also confronted remnants of the worst weather of their season—the mid-October snowstorm that blanketed Dillon earlier in the week. One curve along the course travelled through a large patch of snow during the JV races that that melted into slush and then a big puddle for the meet’s varsity races, forcing competitors to traverse a stretch presenting a “true cross country” running experience.

“I actually slipped on one of those water spots. My spikes didn’t catch. That was kind of scary, but I just kept running,” said the always steady BCHS senior Daniel Martin, who finished 16th—one spot outside a slot on the boys All-Western A team that included fellow Beav Ben Steadman (13th place).

Faye Holland (12th in the girls race) ran well enough to gain representation for BCHS on the girls All-Western A roster.

“I think we all ran really well and pushed one another to do the best we could do,” said BCHS senior Emma Mitchell, who logged a top 50 finish along with teammates Laura Martin, Samantha Anderson and Abbi Lemelin.

“It was sad, but nice to go out with a home meet. This is one of the nicer courses we run all season,” said Mitchell of the tract winding through the always well-maintained local golf course.

“It was definitely emotional, but it was also a lot of fun,“ added Mitchell of an event that included Senior Day celebrations for her, Martin, Joel Harvey, Austin Schuett and Kelle Mosher.

Mosher put in a typically determined performance at the end of her challenging regular season on Saturday, when she fell about halfway through the girls’ varsity race.

“I fell on the top of a hill, about two and a half miles in, and rolled on down it,” said Mosher, who was unable to con tinue but remains determined to compete at this weekend’s state meet in Missoula.

“I’m hoping I will make a breakthrough and do really well in Missoula next Saturday,” said Mosher, who did well enough at state meets her freshman and sophomore seasons to gain All-State honors.

“She can come out of nowhere. When she puts her mind to it. Saturday will be her last hurrah,” said Iverson of Mosher, an inspirational leader on the team.

“Kelle Mosher always encourages us all to keep going and do our best. She’s been there for all of us,” said Mitchell.

Corvallis topped the charts in the girls race, which was won by Hannah Semf of Columbia Falls, with Browning’s Kiarra Iron Heart earning second and Polson’s Ashtyn Wagner placing third.

Brinson Wyche came first across the finish line in the boys race, followed by five runners from Hamilton, which claimed the boys team title, as the BCHS boys finished fifth.

The local girls grabbed sixth in the team rankings on Saturday.

“Our runners, I thought they did really well,” said Iverson of her teams’ performances, which included personal bests for Dil lon’s Laura Martin, Samantha Anderson and Bryce Hooper.

“It was not a normal week for them, preparing to host the meet and we had to run in the snow and slush to train,” added Iverson, who thinks her Beavs can do just as well at the state meet, despite going up against around twice as many teams from all over Montana.

“If all run really well both teams have a chance to finish in the Top 5 at state,” asserted Iverson.

“You want them all to go out there and have their best race and come back feeling good about themselves.”