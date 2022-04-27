City waterline phone line established

The city’s waterline replacement project gained a sort of hotline this past week. Though its owner requests that people not burn it up with too many calls.

Kipp Shumway, general manager of Mungus Company, which is performing most of the on-the-ground and under-the-ground work for the multi-million dollar project, advised that anyone directly impacted with questions or problems about it can call him at 406-860-8155.

“For the rest of this week and part of next week, we’ll close the one block of Idaho and one block of Washington’s north of Helena Street,” Shumway told the Dillon Tribune on Wednesday.

“And Virginia Street will still be open but it will be restricted traffic,” added Shumway, who said Mungus will reach out to residents and businesses directly impacted by the project as it continues.

“We will put flyers on the doors of people who will be affected by a street closure or a temporary water shut offs up to eight hours. We try not to do that, but sometimes it’s necessary.”

Shumway said Mungus hopes to be finished with the downtown portion of the project in mid June.