City water project delayed

Postponed or canceled due to concerns over the new coronavirus’ become a mantra—or “can’tra”—for organizers of sidelined events, projects and other non-happenings over the past month.

But a long anticipated and essential big city project set to soon hit the ground shoveling is now being put off until at least next year for a different reason.

“That’s kind of been pushed back. That’s probably for next summer now,” Mayor Mike Klakken told the Dillon Tribune of the West Side Water Transmission Main Replacement and Distribution System Improvements Project slated to get going this summer—before a temporary glitch in its financing also recently pushed it to the sideline.

“It’s taking longer than we expected on getting the loan,” said Klakken of the securing of just over $3 million to cover the difference between the project’s estimated $4 million cost and the funds the city has already secured through a half-million dollar grant from the Treasure State Endowment Program (TSEP), a $125,000 grant from Montana’s Renewable Resource Grant and Loan program and $200,000 in city water R&D funds.

“But we are going to get one,” said Klakken of the $3 million loan from the state’s revolving fund for drinking water projects that the city originally tried to gain from a federal agency before being told—after the filling out of much paperwork—that Dillon didn’t qualify because, among other things, the city’s water rates are too low, according to Klakken, who estimates the project next year will add around ten bucks a month to each city water and sewer bill.

The $4 million project also known as the Beaverhead River Crossing Main Water Line and Several Distribution Mains Replacements Project will replace the dilapidated crossing that brings fresh water over the Beaverhead River on an old wooden bridge west of Dillon, along with key, aging parts of the system used by the city to distribute that water for local use by homeowners, businesses and emergency service providers, among others.“It’s going to be one big contract for all the parts of the project—and that includes the river crossing, Idaho Street with some of Washington, Franklin, Montana Street and Skihi,” said Klakken of the locations of the soon-to-be replaced portions of aging underground water mainlines, some more than a century old.

“They are hoping to go to bid, if I remember right, in January or February of next year,” said Klakken of the multi-million dollar, multi-phase project discussed since before he became mayor in 2014.

“Hopefully, all the streets will be done by the fall. We’ve got to wait until then on the crossing,” said Klakken on the second major phase of the 2021 project that will also require installing underground pipe to transport water beneath an area farmer’s property.

“We can’t dig up the guy’s fields next summer while he’s trying to irrigate,” explained Klakken.

“So that will have to be done in late fall when they’re done irrigating. Then we can go in and do the river crossing.”