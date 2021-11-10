City voters stand pat, where possible

Amidst a remarkably volatile political year still disheveling the national political scene and faced with more options locally than in any election in recent memory, City of Dillon voters chose to go with the more familiar candidates in this fall’s municipal election.

In unofficial (but yet to be challenged) results released last week by the Beaverhead County Election Office, all three incumbent Dillon City Council members up for re-election—Mary Jo O’Rourke, Russ Schwandt and Diane Armstrong—easily withstood their challengers, as did sitting City Judge Kaylan Minor.

The races for two open elected city positions that each attracted just a single contender each went the only way it could.

The lone person to register to receive votes for the final two years of a four-year term on one of the city’s two Ward 4 council seats, George Johnston gained the position John K. McGinley will soon vacate.

The only person to run for mayor, McGinley gained a four-year stint in the top job in city government, set to start Jan. 1, 2022, when current City of Dillon Mayor Mike Klakken retires after eight years in office.

Joe Brandon won a four-year term as one of Ward 3’s two representatives in a two-way race against Lloyd Lesperance.

Netting 162 votes to Lesperance’s 46, Brandon will succeed Bill Shafer, who chose not to run for another term after the better part of a decade serving on the city council.

A progressive, O’Rourke defeated alt-right MAGA activist Hank Muntzer, a member of the crowd that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to protest the 2020 presidential election results.

While the Muntzer-O’Rourke race most closely—or at least openly—resembled the bitter battles still raging across the nation between the left and right, it attracted fewer voters than any of the other competitive council races in Dillon this year, with O’Rourke garnering 134 votes to Muntzer’s 53.

A retired city water clerk who stepped in to take the Ward 1 seat vacated by a resignation earlier this year, Armstrong won a four-year term on that seat with 279 votes to 44 for Kimberly Francis, a supporter of Muntzer.

A long-time member of city council, Schwandt won four more years on a Ward 2 seat by netting 194 votes to challenger Cameron Haworth’s 47.

The City of Dillon consists of four wards, each with roughly the same number of registered voters and represented by two city council members.

Most races for city council seats in recent elections featured only a single candidate (and some attracted none). Every council race this year featured multiple contenders—except for the Ward 4 seat won by Johnston, who unopposed as a write-in candidate.

In the City of Lima, David Olsen comfortably gained re-election as mayor over Kent Craven, the challenger he topped in a race for that position four years ago.

Running unopposed, Jacqueline L. Sutton and Travis Wilson took the two Lima town council seats up for grabs. Wilson gained election to that seat four years ago in a four-way race for two seats on the Lima council.

City of Dillon election Mayor (four-year term)

John K. McGinley 787

City Judge (four-year term)

Kaylan A. Minor 713

Paul Pilgrim 281

Ward 1 City Council seat (four-year term)

Diane Armstrong 279

Kimberly Francis 44

Ward 2 City Council seat (four-year term)

Russ Schwandt 194

Cameron Haworth 47

Ward 3 City Council seat (four-year term)

Joe Brandon 162

Lloyd Lesperance 46

Ward 4 City Council seat (two-year term)

George Johnston 50

Ward 4 City Council seat (four-year term)

Mary Jo O’Rourke 134

Hank Muntzer 53

Town of Lima Mayor

David D. Olsen 82

Kent L. Craven 29

Town Council—two seats

Jacqueline L. Sutton 124

Travis Wilson 81