City street maintenance costs set to decline

After speeding up a steep hill last fiscal year, the street maintenance fee for this fiscal year will fall back to about where it stood two fiscal years ago, under a proposal unveiled last week by Mayor Mike Klakken.

“It’s pretty much like you’ve seen before,” Klakken said last Thursday to members of the Dillon City Council’s Street & Alley Committee, who voted unanimously near the end of the meeting to endorse the mayor’s recommendation that the city seek $353,000 from city property owners to fund its street maintenance district for Fiscal Year 2021–22—or about $84,310 less than last fiscal year.

“A block and a half is being budgeted,” explained Klakken, of the planned continuation this fiscal year of a practice he began several fiscal years ago of using street maintenance funds, along with city workers and equipment, to dig up and replace a short stretch of particularly bad road each year.

“Also, to do pothole repairs, snow removal, paying people’s salaries, that kind of stuff,” added Klakken, alluding to some of the typical, regular other uses of annual street maintenance funds.

There’s also another one—the biggest one.

“It’s just sad to me that that bond takes 53 % of our available funds,” lamented City Council President and Street & Alley Committee member Don Hand of the $189,000 of that $353,000 in street maintenance funds earmarked again this fiscal year to keep up payments on the bond the city took out under Klakken’s predecessor around a decade ago to fund the approximately $1 million project to replace several blocks of Glendale Street.

“Because your street repairs are only going to be 19.8% basically of the total budget,” pointed out Hand of the limited funds left available to address problems with city streets after the Glendale Street project bond payments.

“But it’s been that way for some time. At least we’re getting rid of the bad debt,” added Hand of the bond payments. next year,” said Klakken of the bi-annual payments on the bond set to expire in the middle of Fiscal Year 2022–23.

“I think there’s four payments left,” said Klakken. “But we have enough money in reserve to make one payment. So, really, only there’s three. This year is gonna do two of them. So, really, next fiscal year, you’ll only have to come up with one payment. It will be cut down by half. So, you’ll be able to do more work on streets,” said Klakken, who is set to retire at the end of this calendar year, about a year before the city retires the Glendale Street bond.

The street maintenance fee of $353,000 will go before the full city council for discussion and a vote later this summer.