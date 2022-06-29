City okays fireworks for July Fourth

The skies will alight, again and again, on the Fourth of July all around Dillon—legally.

The Dillon City Council last week endorsed the annual lifting of the city’s ban on the use of fireworks, but just for 24 hours—from 1 a.m. on July 4 to 1 a.m. on July 5.

If that interval seems a little confusing to some, those some include some in city government, who for a few minutes at last week’s city council meeting discussed whether to adjust the adjusted time frame, with suggestions of adjusting 1 a.m. to 12:59 a.m. or 11:59 p.m.

Or to just make it all day on the Fourth of July.

“Is it in past years, it’s been from 12 midnight July 4 to 12 midnight on July 5. Correct? And now we are just moving it to 1 a.m. on July 4 to 1 a.m. on July 5?” wondered City Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke of the slight adjustment from past years.

“Which hopefully will cover those folks who like to shoot off fireworks in the middle of the night,” responded City Council President Don Hand.

“I would prefer it at midnight,” countered City Councilperson Dan Nye.

“I would even go earlier. I think that past 11 o’clock really is hard—especially for people working the next day,” added O’Rourke.

“I think a lot of times the city isn’t done with theirs until 11 o’clock, then people go home and do theirs,” commented Nye.

“The only reason I put it at 1 a.m. is sometimes we have an overflow,” explained Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez of the adjustment he initiated.

“Sometimes like you say the big ones don’t end until 11 p.m. and then people go home and start shooting theirs off,” added Alvarez of some locals celebration habits in past years following the annual large fireworks show by Beaverhead Golf Course.

“And they just carry over sometimes. People start their fireworks and they have so many of them, it just keeps going,” added Alvarez of the increasing number of elaborate private fireworks shows that have lit up neighborhoods around Dillon in recent years on the Fourth of July—and well into July 5.

“Well, some of us like to go to bed and some of us have animals that don’t like it, and you’re constantly calming them down,” said Nye, who ended up voting against the waiver as adjusted to 1 a.m.—along with O’Rourke.

“I belong to this little neighborhood over here, and they actually close the street and they spend more money on fireworks—it rivals the budget of Dillon,” said O’Rourke, a resident of the city’s university district.

“But at five minutes until midnight, they just stop. And because of that, they’ve been able to keep that North Pacific Street gathering—and everybody is invited to come—but they’ve been able to keep that going for probably the last 15 years,” said O’Rourke.

“It might be easiest for the public to understand to just leave it as printed,” concluded Hand, shortly before the 1 a.m. on July 4 to 1 a.m. on July 5 lifting of the prohibition against the use of fireworks in the city got endorsed by the city council.

Fire Chief BJ Klose advised the Dillon Tribune that the use of sky lanterns, long banned in the City of Dillon, will remain in effect during Fourth of July celebrations.

Also known as luminaries, sky lanterns are sort of mini-hot air balloons made of paper, wire and a wick whose flame sends them soaring into the air—and often to far away for the persons who send them aloft, they cannot be retrieved before seting a fire where they land in tall, dry grass or other flammable material.

Klose said people need to be mindful of such potential hazards when shooting off any sort of fireworks.

“Definitely stay cautious,” advised Klose.

“Keep them on bare ground or pavement, out of grass and be careful where you shoot them into.”

People need to be careful about shooting off fireworks too near other people—and too near animals.

“Many people enjoy the booming sounds and flashing colors of fireworks, but they can be terrifying, overwhelming⁠ and hazardous for both wild and domestic animals,” advises the Humane Society, which suggests that people keep their pets a safe distance from fireworks—the sight, sound and smell of which can be upsetting to an animal—and to make sure their pets retain their collars and tags and/or microchip IDs in case they flee in fear during fireworks displays.