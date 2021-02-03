City looks to delay response to rec pot use

Some members of local government hoped late last year it might come as early as last month.

But the answer to just what the City of Dillon should, can and will do to regulate recreational marijuana use now appears clouded in smoke unlikely to clear until at least the middle of this spring.

“I did send a one-page email to Kelly Lynch,” Dillon City Attorney Jim Dolan advised the City of Dillon’s Zoning Commission at its last meeting of his recent correspondence with the deputy director and general counsel of the Montana League of Cities and Towns, a nonpartisan group that provides services to more than 120 Montana municipalities.

“And Ms. Lynch advised that she thought it was probably better to wait until the conclusion of the 2021 legislative session before the city addressed the issue of recreational marijuana in the city,” continued Dolan of Montana’s current convening of its Senate and House of Representatives in Helena.

“For two reasons—one, the provisions in the new citizen’s initiative don’t come into effect until Oct. 1; and two, she hinted that there may be some additions or clarifications that the legislature may wish to make,” recounted Dolan.

Back in December, suggestions arose at city meetings that the Zoning Commission should begin to explore how the city could potentially regulate recreational marijuana use the following month.

“The citizen’s initiative that will be codified into law does contain a provision for local governments to regulate their recreational marijuana for health, safety and welfare, which means zoning,” stated Dolan at the last meeting of the Dillon City Council in 2020.

“We will have that on the zoning agenda as soon as possible in January,” replied City Councilperson Raymond Graham at the Dec.16 city council meeting.

“If we speed things through, hopefully, in January, we will have an answer,” said Graham, who serves as a city council representative on the Zoning Commission.

But that hope should wait until spring, Dolan advised Graham and other members of the Zoning Commission at their Jan. 26 meeting.

“I do note that the 2021 legislative session ends April 30,” said Dolan at the last Zoning Commission meeting of a state legislative session prefaced by vows from a number of state lawmakers to explore ways to reshape or derail the recreational marijuana citizen’s initiative.

“So, perhaps watching for the next few months to see what happens might be in order.”

Some things have already happened and un-happened in relation to the citizen’s initiative at the current session of the Montana Legislature.

Last month, the Montana House’s Appropriations Committee voted 23-2 to endorse an amendment denying the state’s Department of Revenue’s request for $1.35 million needed to fill 20 new positions the department believed would be required to oversee licensing and other processes needed for the implementation of the state’s recreational pot initiative.

Bill Mercer, a member of the Montana House of Representatives from Billings, said the citizen’s initiative made no mention of “expanding state government” in arguing against the amendment to bankroll the initiative’s implementation.

“I think the challenge for us is there are a number of different ideas people are beginning to think through in terms of how we need to take what the voters approved and decide how that’s actually going to work in terms of public policy,” Mercer advised during a meeting in the first week of January of the Montana House Appropriations Committee, which later at that meeting voted 23-2 to deny the $1.35 funding request.

Three weeks later, Montana’s new governor, Greg Gianforte, may have thrown another fiscal wrench into the implementation of the recreational pot citizen’s initiative by stating where his budget would direct the tax revenue generated by the measure.

“Tax revenues from the sale of recreational marijuana should go to confronting the epidemic of addiction in Montana,” declared Gianforte during his first State of the State Address, delivered Jan. 28.

But Gianforte’s determination of where the approximately $50 million in new tax revenues that the rec pot legalization is projected to bring into the state’s coffers could conflict with language in the citizen’s initiative that earmarked the money for a number of uses beyond substance abuse treatment—including veterans services, health care, conservation programs, and the state’s general fund.

“I think they are somewhat limited as to what they can do because this was a citizen’s initiative. I don’t think they can just turn around and throw the whole thing out,” stated Dolan on what he sees as limitations on what state government can do and cannot do in relation to the citizen’s initiative.

Endorsed by almost 57 percent of Montana voters in November, Montana Initiative 190 legalized for those 21 and older the possession and consumption of limited amounts of marijuana in Montana, while mandating that the state’s Department of Revenue license and regulate the sale, transport and cultivation of pot products.