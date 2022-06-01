City Library Summer Reading program starts Tuesday

Book-reading weather.

That may serve as an apt description of the chilly temperatures, strong winds and deluge of rain mixed with snow that troubled Dillon through Memorial Day Weekend.

While it may have canceled plenty of barbecues, softball games, hikes and other outdoor activities, that foul meteorology over summer’s first weekend may have helped inspire people to prepare for the Dillon Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program, set to kick off next week.

This year’s program will operate under the theme “Oceans of Possibilities”—not as a nod to the vast puddles of precipitation that accumulated over the weekend around town, but for the curriculum that goes along with 2022 Summer Reading Program, and the vast amount of good it can potentially do for its participants.

“If kids don’t read during the summer, they lose up to an estimated two months of reading skills,” former Dillon Public Library Director Marie Habener told the Dillon Tribune a decade ago of an unfortunate truth that still holds today about a phenomenon nicknamed “the summer slide” that can cause students to regress so far during the summer that they need to spend significant classroom time in the fall catching just to get back to where they left off a few months before.

“It’s really crucial for beginning readers, but it’s important for even middle schoolers. The incredible thing is if kids read just six books over the summer, it can help sustain them until the school year starts, so we try to do anything we can to help them reach that goal,” added Habener.

“The main thing is to draw kids to the library and encourage them to read. We try to emphasize reading for fun, instead of to fulfill an assignment,” added Habener of an approach she began taking with the Summer Reading Program in 2005 still being applied for the 2022 Summer Reading Program.

To that same end, 2022’s Oceans of Possibilities will offer kids the chance to engage with critters at a petting zoo taking place simultaneous to the Summer Reading Kickoff event happing Tuesday, June 7, at the Commercial Building on the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds, where kids and adults can also peruse items at a library book sale and enroll in a program that will award prizes for the summer’s outstanding readers.

The Summer Reading Program will also continue in the coming two months to provide fun, appealing events, like a puppet show, weekly matinee movies at the Depot Theater and another outside in Jaycee Park, plus programs each Thursday through July focused on “Monsters of the Deep” and “Oceans of Treasure” and the “Pirates” who aim to loot others’ treasure.

An “Oceans Olympics” with costumed kiddos competing in a variety of contests will happen at 10 a.m. in Depot Park on July 28.

People can sign up for the Summer Reading Program from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 7, at the Commercial Building on the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds, or by stopping into the Dillon Public Library, 121 S. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon.

For weekly updates on upcoming Summer Reading Program events, keep checking the Dillon Tribune.