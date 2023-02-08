City judge Kaylan Minor stepping down to take new job

City Court Judge Kaylan Minor announced last week that she would soon step down.

“February 20 will be her last day,” Mayor John McGinley told the Dillon Tribune, citing a typewritten letter Minor had submitted to the city outlining her plans to leave office.

The letter was not included in the packet for the last Feb. 8 city council meeting, the agenda and packet for which did not make any reference to the judge’s intentions, though they became clear near the end of her report to the council.

“Well, I’m just going to end with a really heartfelt, grateful ‘thank you’ to everybody who voted for me in the past and for my election and reelection, and everybody who supported me and entrusted the stewardship of the Dillon City Court to me since November of 2017,” said Minor at the Feb. 1 meeting. “You’re resigning?” asked City Councilperson Mary Jo O’Rourke. “Yes, ma’am, out of an abundance of love and care. It’s nothing personal. It’s nothing professional. I just had an opportunity, and it’s better for my family,” answered Minor.

Minor first gained the city bench in the fall of 2017 by appointment of the city council, which will soon be tasked again with choosing someone to serve as city judge, this time for just through the end of this year.

The position will be up before voters in November for a two-year term to start in January 2024. Then again in November 2025 for a full four-year term starting in 2026.

Minor who took over the city court bench for a six-week stint in November 2017 through appointment to it by the city council.

Though her original term consisted of just the rest of that year to complete the term her predecessor, who had been intended to serve out that term and serve another four-year term for which she’d been the only candidate to file for before getting engulfed in a criminal investigation into the theft of funds in her office that led to her resignation.

That resignation opened the way for Minor to run successfully for city judge in the 2017 municipal election as a write-in candidate for a four-year term that began in 2018, right after her six-week interim appointment to the position expired.

“I have taken this court from a very fragile state to a clean, efficient, professional operation,” Minor commented to the council last week.

“I served the citizens of Dillon, the citizens of Beaverhead County, all of the travelers who came to our town,” added Minor, who also began serving her country during her time on the city bench by attending basic training for the National Guard.

“My personal and professional growth and deeper understanding of the importance of the fair and lawful application of the law in people’s daily lives is going to be treasured as I simply pause my service,” Minor advised the council.

“It’s a pause. I’m coming back—I’m not going anywhere. I still live two blocks away. I’m just pausing my service to the citizens of Dillon and the citizens of Beaverhead County, and I’m going to resume the practice of law in southwest Montana,” said Minor, a lawyer who was in private practice before becoming city judge, a position she got reelected to for four years in 2021.

Those interested in serving the rest of this year as Dillon’s city judge can apply to the city, which will soon publicize more information on the application process.

The Dillon City Council will then review the applications and vote on which candidate to seat as city judge through the end of 2023.