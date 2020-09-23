City hires Klose as permanent, full-time fire chief

The process traversed a long and winding road that included a lengthy detour. But it ended up back where searches for fire chiefs in Dillon always begin and end—the ranks of the Dillon Volunteer Fire Department.

A longtime DVFD member and its assistant fire chief for the past five years, BJ Klose last week gained permanent elevation to the position of full-time fire chief serving jointly for the city and Fire District #2, which encompasses all of Beaverhead County.

“I appreciate everybody’s big vote of confidence,” said Klose shortly after the Dillon City Council voted unanimously at its meeting last Wednesday to confirm Klose’s appointment by Mayor Mike Klakken.

Klakken’s appointment of Klose came after the hiring committee’s unanimous designation of him as the best candidate for the position—following a lengthy series of discussions between city and district officials on the parameters of the position.

For much of that period, it looked like the fire chief position would change so dramatically—adding the responsibilities of a building inspector and fire marshal—that Klose and no other DVFD member would qualify for it.

“To get to this position, we went through, remember, we had this agreement, that went through this big, long process, and we finally got the agreement agreed to and voted on,” recalled Klakken of the lengthy negotiations last year to craft an agreement Memorandum of Understanding and fire chief job description with officials from Fire District #2, which encompasses Beaverhead County.

That all eventually led to a relatively swift end game and the tabbing of Klose.

“And it was decided a long time ago, I think December, that it was going to be internal only. We went through an internal advertisement for two weeks, we got one candidate,” recalled Klakken of Klose’s emergence as the top candidate for the job and his subsequent interview by a committee that included Klakken, City Councilperson ad Fire & Order Committee Chair Bill Shafer, Roger Pelletier, Bill Walker and Greg Johnson.

“And it was a unanimous vote to recommend to hire BJ,” recounted the mayor.

“I confirmed the appointment, I agreed with them on that. And so now, I am putting it to you guys.”

Klose is in some ways succeeding himself, having served as interim fire chief since his appointment to that position earlier this year after the resignation of former DVFD Chief Darrin Morast.

He rose to the position of DVFD assistant fire chief about five years ago at the same time Morast, another longtime DVFD member, gained the position of DVFD chief.

Morast’s resignation after a distinguished career with DVFD led to Klose gaining the interim fire chief spot while the city worked with Fire District #2 on redefining the fire chief position, which has transitioned from a part-time volunteer positon with a stipend to a full-time paid job.

“We’ll just take the department, one of the best in the state, and keep improving on it,” said Klose, acknowledging the long, proud history of DVFD, which has stood for years as the only volunteer fire department in Montana in a city that also serves as home to with a part of the state’s university system.

“I have put in my notice at John Deere, after 25 and a half years,” said Klose, who is resigning from his local job to take the fire chief position.

“I let them know in December that I was looking at this, and it took a long time to get there,” added Klose, who said he plans to keep operating the fire department in its current state, while staying alert and open to ways to make it even better.

“I don’t want to run in and make big changes because everything is going well. I think we just,” said Klose, “stay the course and start making things even better.”